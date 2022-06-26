Bypolls: BJP wrests Samajwadi bastion of Rampur, leads in Azamgarh

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi on Sunday wrested the Rampur parliamentary seat from the Samajwadi Party, defeating his nearest rival by over 42,000 votes in a bypoll.

IMAGE: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur seat. Photograph: ANI

"Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," Rampur District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters after giving the winning certificate to Lodhi.

Lodhi defeated SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Azam Khan following his election to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"This is a victory of the people of Rampur," Lodhi said, adding that he would now work as their 'chowkidar'.

In Azamgarh too, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is maintaining a lead over his nearest rival, Dharmendra Yadav of SP.

BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh.

In Azamgarh, during counting, SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav got into an argument with security personnel over alleged denial of entry in the strongroom.

Yadav alleged that "an attempt is being made to change EVMs and that is why he was not allowed entry inside."

The SP leader was later allowed in. Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Anurag Arya said those entitled were allowed entry after "frisking".

"There was some confusion. Now he is inside and counting is going on smoothly," Arya said.

The two constituencies voted on June 23, with Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent.

In 2019, the vote percentage in Azamgarh was 63.19, while Rampur had witnessed 57.56 per cent polling.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignations of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats respectively.

Both leaders had quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

Over 35 lakh people were eligible to vote in the bypolls to decide the fate of 19 candidates.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest from Rampur.

The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among the BJP's 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, the SP's Yadav and the BSP's Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.