News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why no norms to stop religious conversions in schools: HC to TN govt

Why no norms to stop religious conversions in schools: HC to TN govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 05, 2022 21:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Madras high court on Thursday wondered as to why it should not direct the Tamil Nadu government to frame guidelines to arrest religious conversion in schools in the state.

IMAGE: Madras high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and S Ananthi made an oral observation to this effect when a PIL petition from city-based advocate B Jagannath came up for hearing, on Thursday.

The government, on its part, said it would not hesitate to take serious action against the perpetrators of such conversions but insisted the petition was not maintainable.

 

The petition prayed for a direction to the government to frame effective guidelines and take all steps necessary, including corrective measures, to prohibit/prevent and ban proselytisation and forced religious conversions in government and government aided schools and other educational institutions, both primary and higher secondary level.

In this connection, the petitioner cited the recent incident in Thanjavur district, where Lavanya, a school student, ended her life allegedly over being pressured to convert to Christianity.

The court had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.

The petitioner also claimed that in a government school in Kanyakumari district a student was allegedly forced to kneel down for not acceding to the demand for conversion.

The petitioner wanted firm steps against conversion by some persons.

Framing necessary guidelines against forced conversion in government schools involving poor and innocent students will not come under the ambit, scope and purview of power to legislate, as the alarming situations and circumstances highlighted the fact that the government machineries and apparatus has miserably failed to protect these students and prevent such incidents effectively and that there is no other option except for the judiciary to interfere into the issue.

Forcible conversions are against secular ethos, fundamental foundation of the Constitution and violative of Articles 21, 25, 14 and 19. This could be put an end only if the judiciary enters and issues guidelines, petitioner said.

When the petition came up today, Justice Mahadevan asked as to what will be the harm in directing the government to frame guidelines to stop religious conversion in schools. There is a right to profess any religion, but not to convert forcibly, the judge added.

Raising a doubt over the maintainability of the petition, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran told the judges there were no more complaints of forcible conversions. Appropriate action had been taken in Lavanya and the Kanyakumari cases. The government would not hesitate to take serious action against the perpetrators of such conversions, he said and added that the petition is not maintainable.

The bench decided to hear the case in detail on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC pulls up Christian priest for anti-Hindu remarks
HC pulls up Christian priest for anti-Hindu remarks
BJP team questions Stalin's silence over girl's death
BJP team questions Stalin's silence over girl's death
Stalin's Religion Reality Check
Stalin's Religion Reality Check
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Conversion Row Rears Its Ugly Head In Tamil Nadu

Conversion Row Rears Its Ugly Head In Tamil Nadu

Court orders CBI probe into TN girl's suicide

Court orders CBI probe into TN girl's suicide

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances