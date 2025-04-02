HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Kunal Kamra offered vacation to man who attended his show

Why Kunal Kamra offered vacation to man who attended his show

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 02, 2025 15:27 IST

A banker who had attended Kunal Kamra's controversial show in Mumbai was summoned as a witness after a case was registered against the comedian over his alleged jibes against Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A controversy erupted over Kunal Kamra's controversial joke allegedly aimed at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Kunal Kamra on YouTube

While the police later told the Navi Mumbai-based man that his presence was not needed immediately, Kamra took to social media to express regret over the inconvenience caused to him, and offered to "schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India."

The comedian also shared a media report which said the banker had to cut short his vacation following the police summons.

 

On Tuesday, police had denied reports that members of the audience who had attended Kunal Kamra's show had been summoned to record their statements.

A summons was sent to the banker, who had booked a ticket for Kamra's show through the BookMyShow app, on his mobile phone on March 29, a senior police official said.

An FIR was registered against Kamra for alleged defamation at the Khar police station on March 28 on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

The banker was asked to be present as the police wanted to record statements of witnesses, the official said.

Before sending him a notice, the investigating officer had called the banker and asked him to visit the Khar police station, the official added.

But later, after certain developments in the case, the police called the banker again and told him that his appearance was not required immediately, the officer said, adding he could be called whenever his statement is necessary.

Kamra, on the other hand, seized on media reports about the banker having to cancel his vacation due to the police summons.

"I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India," Kamra posted on X.

According to the reports, the man, who was to return from vacation on April 6, had to come back to Mumbai on Monday.

The case stems from a parody song performed by Kamra at a show in Mumbai which appeared to target Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena following his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, and call him a traitor. The song, though, did not name Shinde.

Angry Shiv Sena activists last month vandalised the studio where the show had been recorded.

On March 28, the Madras high court granted interim anticipatory bail to the comedian. Justice Sunder Mohan also issued a notice to Khar police, and posted the matter to April 7 for further hearing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
