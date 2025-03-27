HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Now, Guess Who's Upset With Kunal Kamra?

Last updated on: March 27, 2025 17:46 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kamra/Instagram

After his recent stand-up act that grabbed national attention, Kunal Kamra now faces trouble from a source he probably didn't expect.

Kamra had criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by singing parody songs on them.

A parody on a song from Mr India provoked T-Series, the music company, to file a copyright infringement of their song.

"Kunal Kamra has not taken any authorisation or approval for the usage of the underlying musical work in the song," a T-Series spokesperson told Rediff.com, "hence the content has been blocked for infringement of composition rights."

Kunal, of course, is in no mood for an apology or backing down.

He tweeted, 'Hello T-Series, stop being a stooge. Parody & Satire comes under fair use legally. I haven't used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down.

'Creators please take a note of it. Having said that every monopoly in India is nothing short of Mafia so please watch/download this special before it's taken down. FYI T-Series I stay in Tamil Nadu.'

