Why is EC delaying final Kerala election data, ask Cong, CPI-M

According to the EC website, Kerala recorded 78.03 per cent polling in the assembly elections held on April 9.

IMAGE: People arrive to cast their vote in the Kerala assembly election, at Idamalakkudi, Idukki, April 9, 2026. Photograph: @Ceokerala X/ANI Photo

Key Points CPI-M and Congress leaders in Kerala question the Election Commission about the delayed release of detailed polling data from the recent assembly elections.

Congress leader V D Satheesan has written to the EC, urging the immediate release of constituency-wise polling data, vote percentages, and postal ballot statistics to ensure transparency.

CPI-M leader V Sivankutty has also flagged the delay as 'unusual,' calling for the immediate publication of the final vote count, including EVM votes, service votes, postal ballots, and votes cast at home.

Both parties are seeking clarity on the reasons for the delay, emphasizing that in the age of advanced technology, such a lag raises concerns about the transparency of the electoral process.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist and Congress on Monday questioned the EC over the delay in the release of detailed polling data of the recently held Kerala Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has written to the Commission urging it to immediately make public the data related to the April 9 assembly elections.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Satheesan pointed out that despite three days having passed since polling concluded, the official and authenticated figures have not yet been made available on the Commission's website.

'Crucial to ensuring transparency'

The details of constituency-wise polling data, vote percentages and postal ballot statistics are yet to be released, he said in the letter dated April 12.

He said the prompt release of such information was crucial to ensuring transparency, enabling public scrutiny and maintaining trust in the electoral process.

Satheesan also called on the Commission to publish polling percentage details and postal voting data on its official website without further delay.

Concerns Over Delay

CPI-M leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty also flagged the delay, terming it "unusual".

"Four days have passed since the election. It is quite unusual that the Election Commission is yet to release the final vote count," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said the Commission should immediately publish the final tally combining votes recorded in electronic voting machines, service votes, postal ballots and votes cast at home.

Sivankutty also sought clarity on the reasons for the delay, saying that in an era of advanced technology, such lag in compiling data raises concerns over transparency.

The Commission should urgently act to address public concerns and officially release accurate figures of all categories of votes, he added.

According to the EC website, Kerala recorded 78.03 per cent polling in the assembly elections held on April 9.

A total of 883 candidates contested from the 140 constituencies. The results will be declared on May 4.