HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why Is Putin Celebrating Christmas Now?

Why Is Putin Celebrating Christmas Now?

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 12:07 IST

x

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an early Wednesday Russian Orthodox Christmas service and hailed his troops' 'holy mission' to defend Russia, pairing the ceremony with a holiday address on unity, charity and support for the armed forces.

His appearance came as the war Russia launched with its full scale invasion of Ukraine nears the end of its fourth year, with the Kremlin casting the conflict as a national mission and leaning heavily on patriotic and religious symbolism.

According to Google AI, 'Russia celebrates Christmas on January 7th because the Russian Orthodox Church uses the older Julian calendar for religious holidays, which is currently 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar used by most of the world, making December 25th (Julian) fall on January 7th (Gregorian).'

'While the rest of Russia adopted the Gregorian calendar, the Church maintained the Julian for its liturgical calendar, leading to this date difference.'

 

Russia's President Vladimir Putin lights a candle during the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026

IMAGE: Vladimir Putin lights a candle during the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via Reuters

 

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by military personnel and their family members, attends the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026

IMAGE: Putin, accompanied by military personnel and their family members, prays at the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via Reuters

 

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by military personnel and their family members, attends the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026

Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via Reuters

 

Believers attend the Orthodox Christmas Eve liturgy at a church in the village of Odintsovo in the Moscow region, Russia January 6, 2026

IMAGE: Believers attend the Orthodox Christmas Eve liturgy at a church in the village of Odintsovo in the Moscow region, Russia, January 6, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

 

Believers attend the Orthodox Christmas Eve liturgy at a church in the village of Odintsovo in the Moscow region, Russia, January 6, 2026

Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

 

Believers attend the Orthodox Christmas Eve liturgy at a church in the village of Odintsovo in the Moscow region, Russia January 6, 2026

Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

 

A priest conducts the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the village of Odintsovo in the Moscow region, Russia January 7, 2026

IMAGE: A priest conducts the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the village of Odintsovo in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026. Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

 

Russian Orthodox Christmas services are held around midnight, drawing congregations for liturgies, though Putin has often attended smaller ceremonies, including inside a Kremlin cathedral.

Video footage showed Putin in a dark suit without a tie among uniformed servicemen, alongside wives and children, as clerics conducted the service at the St George Victory Bearer church near Moscow.

'Russia's warriors have always, as if at the Lord's behest, carried out this mission of defending the Fatherland and its people, saving the Motherland and its people,' Putin said at the church after the service.

'At all times in Russia, this is how people have regarded their warriors, as those who, as if at the Lord's behest, carry out this holy mission.'

In a Christmas greeting published earlier on the Kremlin web site, Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations for strengthening social unity and safeguarding Russia's historical and cultural heritage.

Putin has attended Christmas services since 2000, often outside Moscow, but since the war began he has more often marked the holiday near the capital, including at his Novo Ogaryovo State residence.

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Concerned over reports of attack on Putin's home: Modi
Concerned over reports of attack on Putin's home: Modi
Putin-Modi selfie speaks thousand words: US representative
Putin-Modi selfie speaks thousand words: US representative
Putin Visit: The US-Pakistan Connection
Putin Visit: The US-Pakistan Connection
Russia says Ukrainian drones targeted Putin's home
Russia says Ukrainian drones targeted Putin's home
Russia won't attack Europe, but will hit back hard: Lavrov
Russia won't attack Europe, but will hit back hard: Lavrov

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

Bolton Warns Trump on Venezuela: 'Worst of Both Worlds'15:54

Bolton Warns Trump on Venezuela: 'Worst of Both Worlds'

Chilika Lake Becomes a Winter Paradise for Millions of Migratory Birds9:24

Chilika Lake Becomes a Winter Paradise for Millions of...

Tourists Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake1:42

Tourists Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO