Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an early Wednesday Russian Orthodox Christmas service and hailed his troops' 'holy mission' to defend Russia, pairing the ceremony with a holiday address on unity, charity and support for the armed forces.

His appearance came as the war Russia launched with its full scale invasion of Ukraine nears the end of its fourth year, with the Kremlin casting the conflict as a national mission and leaning heavily on patriotic and religious symbolism.

According to Google AI, 'Russia celebrates Christmas on January 7th because the Russian Orthodox Church uses the older Julian calendar for religious holidays, which is currently 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar used by most of the world, making December 25th (Julian) fall on January 7th (Gregorian).'

'While the rest of Russia adopted the Gregorian calendar, the Church maintained the Julian for its liturgical calendar, leading to this date difference.'

IMAGE: Vladimir Putin lights a candle during the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026.

IMAGE: Putin, accompanied by military personnel and their family members, prays at the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026.

Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Believers attend the Orthodox Christmas Eve liturgy at a church in the village of Odintsovo in the Moscow region, Russia, January 6, 2026.

Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

IMAGE: A priest conducts the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a church in the village of Odintsovo in the Moscow region, Russia, January 7, 2026. Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

Russian Orthodox Christmas services are held around midnight, drawing congregations for liturgies, though Putin has often attended smaller ceremonies, including inside a Kremlin cathedral.

Video footage showed Putin in a dark suit without a tie among uniformed servicemen, alongside wives and children, as clerics conducted the service at the St George Victory Bearer church near Moscow.

'Russia's warriors have always, as if at the Lord's behest, carried out this mission of defending the Fatherland and its people, saving the Motherland and its people,' Putin said at the church after the service.

'At all times in Russia, this is how people have regarded their warriors, as those who, as if at the Lord's behest, carry out this holy mission.'

In a Christmas greeting published earlier on the Kremlin web site, Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations for strengthening social unity and safeguarding Russia's historical and cultural heritage.

Putin has attended Christmas services since 2000, often outside Moscow, but since the war began he has more often marked the holiday near the capital, including at his Novo Ogaryovo State residence.

