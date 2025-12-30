HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Concerned over reports of attack on Putin's home, says Modi

Concerned over reports of attack on Putin's home, says Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 30, 2025 16:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voiced 'deep concern' over the reports of the targeting of the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Russia and Ukraine to focus on diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

IMAGE: Satellite imagery shows Vladimir Putin's residential complex in Roshchino, Novgorod Region, Russia on August 31, 2023. Photograph: 2025 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

'Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation,' Modi said in a post on X.

Russia claimed on Monday that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Putin's country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

 

Modi said the ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace.

'We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them,' the prime minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
