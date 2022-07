Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik visited the Vijaynagar Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh to review operational preparedness and interacted with Indian Army troops deployed in the theatre.

The Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopters have enhanced load carrying capacity to such far-flung areas.

Glimpses of the Eastern Air Commander's visit to Arunachal Pradesh:

