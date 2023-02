Hillary Clinton has long been an admirer of Ela Bhatt, the renowned Gandhian and founder of the Self-Empowered Women's Association, who passed into the ages last year.

Hillary traveled to Ahmedabad on Sunday to pay tribute to Elaben and her incredible legacy.

IMAGE: Hillary at Elaben's memorial at Lokmanya Tilak Garden near Ellisbridge. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Hillary speaks at the programme. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Hillary greeted during the visit. Photograph: ANI Photo

SEE: Hillary Clinton pays homage to Elaben. Video: ANI

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com