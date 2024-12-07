News
Home  » News » Why didn't Shinde want to join Fadanvis govt? Sena MLA reveals

Why didn't Shinde want to join Fadanvis govt? Sena MLA reveals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 07, 2024 09:52 IST
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Friday said deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde did not want to join the new Maharashtra government and instead wanted to focus on building his party.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar after their swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai on December 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

But the Shiv Sena chief, who served as chief minister in the previous Mahayuti government, relented due to the demand of the party leaders, he said.

"Eknath Shinde was not interested in becoming deputy CM. Party MLAs and leaders insisted that he should be part of the government because it is his responsibility to ensure that the schemes he launched are taken forward," Samant told reporters.

 

After the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Shinde spoke to Shiv Sena leaders at the party office, he said.

"He told us he wanted to build the organisation but honoured our request," Samant said.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday while Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputies, two weeks after the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won a massive victory in the assembly elections.

