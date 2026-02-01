HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why didn't India allot funding for Chabahar Port in Budget?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 01, 2026 17:17 IST

It is learnt that India was mulling various options relating to the project after Trump administration threatened a 25 per cent additional tariff on countries doing business with Tehran.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union budget 2026 in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points

  • This decision comes as the US has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran.
  • India had been making an annual outlay of Rs 100 crore to the project in recent years.
  • The US granted India a six-month exemption from sanctions on the Chabahar port project, which expires on April 26.
  • India and Iran are strongly advocating for the Chabahar port to be an integral part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

In a departure from the past, India has not allocated any funds for the Chabahar port project in its Union Budget, a move that came against the backdrop of Washington's fresh sanctions on Iran.

In the last few years, India has been making an annual outlay of Rs 100 crore to the mega connectivity project in the Sistan-Balochistan province in Iran's southern coast. India is a major partner in development of the Chabahar port.

In September last year, the US imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran but had granted India a six-month exemption from the punitive measures on the Chabahar port project.

The waiver will come to an end on April 26.

Trump threatens tariffs on countries doing business With Iran 

Last month, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New India is engaged with the US on the issue related to the Chabahar port project.

It is learnt that India was mulling various options relating to the project after Trump administration threatened a 25 per cent additional tariff on countries doing business with Tehran.

The Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties. Both the countries are also strongly pitching for making Chabahar port an integral part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The INSTC is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
