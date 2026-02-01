HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Defence budget gets major boost amid Pak, China threat

Defence budget gets major boost amid Pak, China threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2026 14:30 IST

x

In 2025-26, the government allocated Rs 6,81,210 for defence budget.

IMAGE: Indian Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2026. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points

  • The government has allocated ₹7,84,678 crore for defence in 2026-27.
  • Capital outlay is pegged at ₹2,19,306 crore, including allocations for aircraft and naval fleet.
  • Revenue expenditure is estimated at ₹5,53,668 crore, including pension provisions.

The government on Sunday set aside Rs 7,84,678 crore as defence outlay for 2026-27 as against last year's allocation of Rs 6,81,210 crore.

The total capital outlay has been pegged at Rs 2,19,306 crore

The revenue expenditure has been put at Rs 5,53,668 crore that included Rs 1,71,338 crore for pensions.

Under capital expenditure, Rs 63,733 crore has been set aside for aircraft and aero engines while Rs 25,023 crore is allocated for the naval fleet.

In 2025-26, the government allocated Rs 6,81,210 for defence budget. The capital outlay was pegged at Rs 1,80,000 crore which increased to Rs 1,86,454 crore at revised estimate stage.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed exempting basic customs duty on components and parts required for the manufacture of civilian, training and other aircraft.

She also announced to waive basic customs duty on raw materials imported for manufacture of parts of aircraft to be used in maintenance, repair, or overhaul requirements by units in the defence sector.

The two decisions are expected to help the defence aerospace industry.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Army Lags Behind Navy And IAF In Capital Spending
Army Lags Behind Navy And IAF In Capital Spending
India Set For Rs 32 Trillion Defence Budget... In 2047
India Set For Rs 32 Trillion Defence Budget... In 2047
Did You Know What Defence Ministry Did This Year?
Did You Know What Defence Ministry Did This Year?
â'¹3.84 Trillion Spent On These Weapons...
â'¹3.84 Trillion Spent On These Weapons...
MoD Signs â'¹4,666 Cr Contracts For...
MoD Signs â'¹4,666 Cr Contracts For...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra0:38

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Looks Stunning in a Saree0:25

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Looks Stunning in a Saree

'India set to host first ever Global Big Cat summit'0:30

'India set to host first ever Global Big Cat summit'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO