Why did Parth Pawar fly in VSR aircraft linked to Ajit Pawar crash?

Parth Pawar, son of the late Ajit Pawar, faces scrutiny after flying in an aircraft from VSR Aviation, the company linked to the fatal plane crash that killed his father, sparking controversy and prompting a swift explanation.

IMAGE: The wreckage of the aircraft at the crash site in Baramati, January 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Parth Pawar flew in a VSR Aviation aircraft, the same company linked to the plane crash that killed his father, Ajit Pawar.

Rohit Pawar has alleged a 'larger criminal conspiracy' regarding the Baramati plane crash involving VSR Aviation.

Parth Pawar claims the booking was an 'administrative lapse' and the booking agent's contract is being terminated.

Parth Pawar maintains his opposition to VSR Aviation despite the incident.

Nationalist Congress Party's Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday travelled from Mumbai to Pune in an aircraft belonging to VSR Aviation, even as some members of his family have been targeting the company as its plane was involved in the Baramati air crash that killed his father.

Parth was, however, quick to clarify that it was a purely administrative lapse to book an aircraft belonging to VSR, and said booking agent's contract was being terminated with immediate effect.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati air strip in Pune district on January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

Parth, the elder son of Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar flew from the state capital to Pune to be a part of a family gathering at his grand uncle Sharad Pawar's residence.

Family's response and allegations

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar, the nephew of Ajit Pawar, has been targeting VSR Aviation over the Baramati plane crash. He has alleged a "larger criminal conspiracy" and filed a "Zero FIR" in Bengaluru under section 173(1) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Talking about flying in a VSR-operated aircraft, Parth said on X, "I had instructed my office to arrange an aircraft on an urgent basis as I needed to reach Modi Baug in Pune to meet Pawar Saheb. Due to last-minute arrangements, a VSR Aviation aircraft was inadvertently booked for me."

"Until I reached the airport and boarded the aircraft, I had no knowledge that it belonged to VSR Aviation," he said.

He said that booking the aircraft was purely an "administrative lapse".

"I have taken serious note of the matter, and we are immediately terminating our contract with the agent who booked the aircraft. I have also issued clear instructions to my staff and associates to remain more vigilant to ensure such errors do not occur again," he said.

He added that their earlier stand regarding VSR Aviation remains unchanged even today. "We maintain a clear opposition and will continue to do so," Parth said.

"The controversy being created over this issue is completely baseless, misleading, and unfortunate. Attempting to politicise the matter without understanding the true facts is not appropriate," he said.

Family gathering

Meanwhile, a close aide of the Pawar family said that Sharad Pawar had invited all the grand nephews and nephews to his Modi Baug residence in Pune on Tuesday evening for a family gathering.