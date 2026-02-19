Ajit Pawar's son Jay now demands probe into Baramati crash 'lapses'

Calling for a ban on the involved aviation company, Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar says that the people of Maharashtra have the right to know the transparent and whole truth of the crash.

IMAGE: The wreckage of the aircraft at the crash site in Baramati, January 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI video grab

Jay Pawar, the younger son of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash last month, on Wednesday sought a thorough probe into the "possible serious lapses" that led to the accident, and said the black box of the aircraft cannot get destroyed easily.

He also sought a ban on VSR Ventures Private Limited, the aviation company which operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR plane that crashed near the Baramati airstrip, killing his father Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28.

"The black box cannot get destroyed easily. The people of Maharashtra have the right to know the transparent and whole truth of the crash," Pawar said in a social media post.

Seeking a ban on VSR aviation firm, he said, "A detailed investigation of possible serious lapses and irregularities of the aircraft firm should be done in a detailed and impartial manner."

His statement comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and leaders from the NCP met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded a CBI probe into the plane crash.

The aircraft accident probe agency, AAIB, has said that special support has been sought for the retrieval of data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 45 plane involved in the fatal crash.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar has alleged that there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash that killed his uncle Ajit Pawar, and also demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.

Addressing a press conference last week, Rohit Pawar questioned the track record of Capt Sumit Kapoor, who was piloting the aircraft on the day of the incident on January 28, citing his suspension for three years for alcohol consumption in the past.