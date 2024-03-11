Why did news outlets withdraw Kate Middleton's photo

In a rare move, major international photo agencies issued a so-called “kill” notice on an official royal photograph released by Kensington Palace featuring the Princess of Wales and her three young children.

IMAGE: Kensington Palace posts this image of Kate Middleton with her her three young children on X. Photograph: @KensingtonRoyal/X

Kate Middleton, who has been on official leave as she recovers from an abdominal surgery in January, has not been seen in public for weeks which had led to some social media speculation over her condition.

Kensington Palace, the office for the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate, have repeatedly said that the 42-year-old Royal is doing well and that health matters are private. She underwent surgery on January 16.

On Sunday, marked as Mother's Day in the UK, the palace released an image of Kate with Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, which it said was taken by Prince William at Windsor Castle earlier in the week.

“A new picture of the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was posted on our social media channels today to mark Mother's Day,” the palace said.

“The image was taken in Windsor earlier this week by the Prince of Wales,” it said.

In her message accompanying the photo on Instagram, Kate wrote: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

However, hours later Reuters, Associated Press (AP), Getty Images and Agence France-Presse (AFP) asked their subscribers to "kill" the photo from their systems and archives over concerns it was "manipulated" by "the source".

The agencies, which have strict rules on digital manipulation of images, said they had spotted a number of inconsistencies in the photograph, including the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand. Several people also took to social media to point out that Kate Middleton was not wearing her wedding ring, which was unusual.

Kensington Palace has not yet commented after the photo was pulled by picture agencies.

AFP said it had "come to light" that the image of the "Princess of Wales and her kids had been altered" and was therefore removed from its systems.

An AP statement read: “The Associated Press initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace.

“The AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand."

Reuters said it withdrew the picture following a "post-publication review" with a spokesperson saying the agency is "reviewing the matter".

Royal experts have indicated that editing of photographs after they have been taken for professional purposes is a common practice. Therefore, it is believed Kensington Palace may have only been trying to improve the photograph if it was indeed altered.

Meanwhile, it would only fuel further social media speculation over the health of the Princess of Wales, as details of her medical condition have not been released by the palace except to say it is not cancer related.

She is not expected to return to official royal duties until after Easter next month as she recuperates.