News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why BJP top brass chose Saha as new Tripura CM

Why BJP top brass chose Saha as new Tripura CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 15, 2022 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership instituted Manik Saha as Tripura chief minister, 'replacing' Biplab Deb, only after careful thought and consideration, senior leader Ratan Lal Nath said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Tripura BJP legislative party leader Manik Saha assumes charge as the chief minister after his swearing-in ceremony, in Agartala on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken to ensure the betterment of the state and the party in the days to come, he told reporters shortly after Saha, the state BJP president, took oath as the new chief minister.

Nath also said that a new state cabinet would be formed in the next two to three days.

"The BJP is the biggest party in the world with over 17 crore active members. Leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda have replaced Deb after careful consideration," he stated.

 

Asked if the decision could have an adverse effect on the saffron party's prospects in Assembly polls next year, Nath, the parliamentary affairs minister in the Deb-led cabinet, said that was not a possibility.

"The BJP had changed chief ministers thrice in poll-bound Uttarakhand in a span of few months. It turned out to be a successful strategy as the party won. The BJP will emerge victorious in the 2023 assembly elections too, bagging more seats than it previously did," Nath, often referred to as 'chanakya' on the state's political landscape, said.

The senior BJP leader further explained that Deb was not upset over the decision.

"There was a chance of adverse impact had the former chief minister been upset over the party's decision. But this is not the case. Deb was the one who held consultations on Saturday with the central leadership and karyakartas over the formation of the new cabinet," Nath maintained.

Asserting that Deb secured 'grand success' in the state during his four-and-a-half-year tenure as its chief minister, meeting basic needs of people, Nath added that the former CM would soon be seen in a new role in the party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What makes Manik Saha crucial for BJP in Tripura?
What makes Manik Saha crucial for BJP in Tripura?
Uttam's Take: TRUTH And Tripura?
Uttam's Take: TRUTH And Tripura?
Why the BJP's ally in Tripura is upset
Why the BJP's ally in Tripura is upset
Sweltering heat grips North; Delhi sizzles at 49 deg C
Sweltering heat grips North; Delhi sizzles at 49 deg C
Cong's connect with people broken: Rahul
Cong's connect with people broken: Rahul
EPL: City fight back to draw, keep title race alive
EPL: City fight back to draw, keep title race alive
Cong to launch yatra 'from Kanyakumari to Kashmir'
Cong to launch yatra 'from Kanyakumari to Kashmir'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP repeats its gambit with another CM change

BJP repeats its gambit with another CM change

Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns a year ahead of polls

Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns a year ahead of polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances