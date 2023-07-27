News
Why Are They Burning Zoramthanga Effigy?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 27, 2023 16:47 IST
Protests continued in Manipur and elsewhere in the nation over the continued violence in the north east state.

In Imphal, Manipur's capital, Meitei anger was directed at Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who protestors alleged was interfering in the internal affairs of the state.

In other cities in Union, the protests were over the sexual assault on women and calling for an immediate halt to the ongoing ethnic violence.

 

IMAGE: Protesters burn an effigy of Mizoram CM Zoramthanga in Imphal. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Manipur students burn an effigy of Zoramthanga in Imphal.

 

IMAGE: The anti-Zoramthanga protests continue, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Members of the Alliance of Feminist Collectives stage a candle march in Guwahati here and below, over the sexual assault against women and the violence in Manipur.

 

 

IMAGE: Women stage a silent protest in Kolkata, here and below, over the violence against women in Manipur.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
