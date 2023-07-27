Why Are They Burning Zoramthanga Effigy?

Protests continued in Manipur and elsewhere in the nation over the continued violence in the north east state.
In Imphal, Manipur's capital, Meitei anger was directed at Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who protestors alleged was interfering in the internal affairs of the state.
In other cities in Union, the protests were over the sexual assault on women and calling for an immediate halt to the ongoing ethnic violence.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com