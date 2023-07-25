Stop Violence! India Tells Manipur

The horrific videos from Manipur have shocked India, leading to protests across the nation.

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds up a placard as police officers detain others during a protest in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors are detained by police in Ahmedabad, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Manipur Students Union members take part in a demonstration in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Forum for Naga Reconciliation members pray in Chumoukedima for peace in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An Aam Aadmi Party supporter is detained in Lucknow during a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress supporters in Bhopal stage a candlelight march to protest Manipur's violence. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jan Adhikar Party supporters block a railway track in Patna to protest against the violence in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Opposition parties (I.N.D.I.A) alliance MPs protest on Parliament's premises, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra D Modi make a statement on Manipur's ethnic violence in both Houses during the ongoing Monsoon session. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students of Patna Women's College stage a protest against the sexual violence against women in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress supporters stage a protest against the violent events in Manipur in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protests in New Delhi against the Manipur violence. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: NGO Folklore Research Academy students take part in a protest march in Amritsar against the sexual assault of women in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Members of 12 Opposition political party burn an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday, July 22, 2023, for his controversial comments on the Manipur rape issue. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People gather outside the Town Hall in Bengaluru to protest the Manipur violence. Photograph: Biplob Kumar Das/Reuters

IMAGE: Members from the Adivasi community protest at Albert Ekka Chowk, Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supporters burn an effigy during a protest in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

