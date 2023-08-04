News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC stays Rahul's conviction, restores status as MP

SC stays Rahul's conviction, restores status as MP

Source: PTI
August 04, 2023 14:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

 

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat high court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
INDIA vs Modi, says Rahul as Oppn renames alliance
INDIA vs Modi, says Rahul as Oppn renames alliance
Rahul slams PM on Manipur; frustrated dynast, says BJP
Rahul slams PM on Manipur; frustrated dynast, says BJP
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
RS adjourned amid ruling party ruckus over Rajasthan
RS adjourned amid ruling party ruckus over Rajasthan
SBI Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 16,884 cr
SBI Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 16,884 cr
'WI batters' skill vs Ind spinners will decide series'
'WI batters' skill vs Ind spinners will decide series'
Udupi washroom video case: Victim records statement
Udupi washroom video case: Victim records statement
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul Gandhi tells SC Modi remark a trivial offence

Rahul Gandhi tells SC Modi remark a trivial offence

BJP's Purnesh seeks dismissal of Rahul's plea in SC

BJP's Purnesh seeks dismissal of Rahul's plea in SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances