Rajinikanth -- the one and only Thailavaa -- visited an exhibition that showcased 120 photographs featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's personal and public life to mark the DMK leader's 70th birthday at the Raja Annamalai Mandram in Chennai.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth during his visit at the exhibition. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajinikanth with Tamil Nadu Minister P K Sekar Babu, actor Yogi Babu and others.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth looks at a photograph when Stalin visited his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital in August 2018.

