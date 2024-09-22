US hands over 297 antiquities smuggled out of India

The United States has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President visit the antiquities that the US handed over to India as part of the Cultural Property Agreement between the two countries, in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAIndia/X

Official sources said illicit trafficking of cultural property is a longstanding issue that has affected many cultures and countries throughout history, and India has been particularly hit.

Modi said on X, 'Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.'

He thanked President Joe Biden for his support in the return of these artefacts. He noted that these objects were not just part of India's historical material culture, but formed the inner core of its civilisation and consciousness, the statement said.

With this, the total number of ancient items recovered by India since 2014 has gone to 640, officials said, adding the number returned from the USA alone will be 578.

This is the maximum number of cultural artefacts returned by any country to India.

Some of the notable antiquities handed over to India include an 'apsara' in sandstone from central India belonging to 10-11th century CE, a Jain Tirthankar in bronze belonging to 15-16th century CE, terracotta vase from eastern India belonging to 3-4th century CE, and a stone sculpture from South India belonging to 1st century BCE-1st century CE.

Other prominent items include Lord Ganesh in bronze from south India belonging to 17-18th century CE, standing Lord Buddha in sandstone from north India from 15-16th century CE, and Lord Vishnu in bronze from Eastern India belonging to 17-18th century CE.

Apart from the current visit, the earlier visits of Modi to the USA have also been particularly fruitful in return of antiquities to India.

Officials said during his visit to the US in 2021, 157 antiquities were handed over by the US government, including the exquisite bronze Nataraja statue from the 12th century CE. Also, a few days after his US visit in 2023, 105 antiquities were returned to India.

India's successful recoveries extend beyond the USA, with 16 artefacts being returned from the UK, 40 from Australia among others, they noted.

In stark contrast only one artefact was returned to India between 2004 and 2013, they said.

Further, in July 2024, on the sidelines of the 46th World Heritage Committee, at New Delhi, India and the United States signed the first ever 'Cultural Property Agreement' to prevent and curb the illicit trafficking of antiquities from India to the USA.

The spectacular achievement over the last ten years demonstrates the government's resolve to reclaim India's stolen treasures and preserve its cultural heritage for future generations, they said.

Modi's personal bond with global leaders has played a pivotal role in securing these returns.

His proactive approach has led to the recovery of significant artefacts, including revered sculptures and idols, reaffirming India's cultural identity, they added.

The statement said in keeping with close bilateral ties and to foster greater cultural understanding, the US State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India under Ministry of Culture had signed a Cultural Property Agreement in July 2024 to fulfil the commitments made by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi to enhance cooperation to protect cultural heritage.

A joint statement issued after their meeting in June 2023 reflected that, it added.