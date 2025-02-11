Who will be next Manipur CM? BJP delegation meets Guv

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation on Tuesday called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the ethnic violence-hit state two days ago.

IMAGE: Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over the letter of resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting with the Governor lasted for around half an hour, but its outcome is not yet known, sources said.

BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and state party president A Sharda Devi called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that with no one staking claim to form the government so far, the BJP-ruled Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis.

If the situation remains so, the state is likely to be under President's rule, they said.

Senior Supreme Court Advocate Arunabh Chowdhury told PTI: "In Manipur, the assembly is a live one...It is not under suspended animation or President's Rule. It is mandatory to hold assembly sessions as per the Supreme Court order. Obviously, it will lead to a big constitutional crisis."

There is no provision in Article 174 saying that this can be extended or be condoned beyond six months, he said.

Article 174 says that the Governor shall from time to time summon the House or each House of the Legislature of a state to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.

After six months, it will lead to a constitutional deadlock and the President's Rule under Article 356 is the only option, Chowdhury said.

Article 356 of the Constitution gives the President the power to impose this rule on a state on the advice of the Union Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, Manipur BJP MLAs Sapam Keba and K Ibomcha, who on Tuesday held a meeting with Patra, said they requested the Centre to make efforts to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

"Everything will be decided by the high command. We urged the Centre through Patra to find ways to restore normalcy in the state. Within a couple of days, the Centre will decide on what things need to be done," Keba said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Sunday resigned from his post and Governor Bhalla accepted the same. He requested the CM to continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.

The Governor has already declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was set to commence from February 10, as null and void.

The last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.