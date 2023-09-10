News
Chandrababu Naidu sent to jail for 14 days; TDP calls bandh on Monday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 10, 2023 21:33 IST
A local court in Vijayawada remanded Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday.

IMAGE: Criminal Investigation Department sleuths serving arrest warrant to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Nadyal, September 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyal, officers knocked on the door of the caravan in which Naidu was sleeping and arrested him for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

 

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday from outside a marriage hall, where his caravan was parked, at Gnanapuram in Nandyal.

After an arrest saga of more than 36 hours, the ACB court gave the remand order around 6.50 pm on Sunday evening.

"It is a clear case of fraud involving Rs 370 crore. The court accepted our arguments, " Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, AP additional advocate general told PTI.

Naidu was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay said on Saturday.

Naidu is expected to be lodged in Rajamahendravaram central jail, which is about 200 km away from Vijayawada. However it is not clear whether he will be taken there on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the TDP has called for a statewide bandh on Monday in protest against the arrest of its party chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with a misappropriation of government funds case.

In a statement, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu requested the party cadre, people, and civil society to participate in the agitation and make it a success.

"The Telugu Desam Party has called for a statewide bandh tomorrow, Monday (September 11) in protest against the illegal arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, atrocities on the party cadre, and vengeful politics," a press release from the party said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
