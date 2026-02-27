Who prepared the controversial NCERT textbook?

Explore the intricate process behind NCERT textbook creation, from expert selection to multi-level reviews, amidst the recent controversy surrounding a banned class 8 textbook.

Image only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NCERT textbooks are developed through a rigorous multi-expert process, not by a single author.

Curricular Area Groups (CAGs) identify and select experts for drafting textbook content.

Textbook Development Committees (TDCs) comprising academicians, pedagogy experts, and industry professionals are formed for each subject.

Draft chapters undergo multi-level internal review and consultation before approval by the CAG and NSTC.

NCERT incorporates feedback and periodically reviews textbook content to ensure accuracy and age appropriateness.

A class 8 National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbook, which carried a chapter about 'judicial corruption', is at the centre of controversy with the Supreme Court imposing a 'complete blanket ban' on the book, saying it contains 'offending' contents.

Here is an explainer on how the NCERT textbooks are prepared:

Not a one-man job

According to NCERT officials, a textbook is not prepared by a single author but passes through a rigorous process where multiple experts contribute to the content.

For each subject, a Curricular Area Group is constituted, which is responsible for finding the right experts for drafting the textbook.

The CAG analyses whose experience and academic wealth will be beneficial for the content being prepared for students.

The CAG then sets up the Textbook Development Committee (TDC) for each subject, which comprises academicians, pedagogy and curriculum drafting experts, subject-specific experts and also industry experts.

Multi-level review

The draft chapters prepared by the TDCs typically undergo a multi-level internal review and consultation before approval.

According to NCERT officials, the process of developing a textbook and its review is academically rigorous and consultative.

Following the multi-level review, the full CAG and the National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC) give a go-ahead, keeping in mind the factual correctness and age appropriateness of the content.

Some industry experts are part of each TDC to get an opinion on the knowledge requirements of a particular area.

Government officials or authorities are at times consulted on certain portions wherever the need is felt, but it is not a mandatory part of the process.

How is feedback incorporated?

Whenever suggestions or substantial feedback are received about textbook content, the NCERT constitutes committees to examine and review the material.

This established practice shows that textbook content is not static but subject to periodic scrutiny.

The NCERT textbook, which is now banned, had listed over 60 contributors to the book.

Officials, however, did not comment on who contributed to the specific portion.