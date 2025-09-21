Who is VHP to decide?: Union Minister on 'Hindu only' garba diktat

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday criticised the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) advisory that only Hindus should be given entry to 'garba' events during Navratri, saying such calls were tantamount to "inviting violence".

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Navratri, marked by traditional spiritual garba dance accompanied by dandiya (striking of colourful sticks) performance where pairs dance in circles, will be celebrated from September 22 to October 1.

The VHP on Saturday said only Hindus should be given entry to 'garba' events and advised organisers to check the Aadhaar card of entrants for identification to avoid instances of "love jihad".

A leader of the VHP said the entry of non-Hindus should be restricted during garba, which he described as a sacred worship, and not merely a dance programme or a cultural event.

Athawale in a post on X objected to the VHP's diktat.

"I strongly condemn this! Who is the Vishva Hindu Parishad to decide who will go to Garba and who will not? This advisory is not just limited to instructing organisers but is an open invitation for some radical elements to incite violence and use force," he claimed.

"If any clashes, assaults or religious conflicts occur anywhere in the country during Navratri because of this advisory, the complete responsibility will rest with the VHP and its associated organisations," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice added.

Athawale said such moves strike at the heart of India's unity, diversity and religious tolerance.

"Navratri is a festival of worship and joy, and an attempt is being made to turn it into a platform for hate and suspicion, which is highly condemnable," the Republican Party of India-Athawale chief said.

He pointed out that the Constitution guarantees equality and religious freedom under Articles 14, 15 and 25.

"No organisation can decide who should celebrate a festival. Garba is not just a religious tradition but also a celebration of music, dance and social harmony. Attempting to monopolise it with one ideology is unfair and regressive," the minister noted.

Athawale urged the government and administration to ensure the safety of organisers and participants during Navratri.

"Any attempts at coercion, identity checks or religious discrimination must be strictly stopped under law. Navratri belongs to everyone - its essence lies in participation and peace, not exclusion," he noted.

Today's younger generation wants progress, inclusivity and celebration, not "the politics of hate or intimidation," he added.