HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Who Is CDS Shaking Hands With?

Who Is CDS Shaking Hands With?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 17:42 IST

x

IMAGE: General Anil Chauhan shakes hands with a robot during Rakshakriti. Photographs: ANI Photo

On Friday, March 28, 2025, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, inaugurated Techkriti 2025, Asia's largest intercollegiate technical and entrepreneurial festival, at IIT Kanpur.

In a fireside chat, the CDS gave insights on the need for advancement and modernisation in the Indian armed forces and shared his perspectives on preparing for the emerging challenges of future wars, specifically in the cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum and cognitive domains.

A special segment, Rakshakriti, a dedicated defence expo to showcase the cutting-edge defence technology, was a key feature of Techkriti 2025.

IMAGE: The CDS interacts with young technologists, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Enemies Beware! Army To Amp Up Long-Range Firepower
Enemies Beware! Army To Amp Up Long-Range Firepower
'India Is In A State Of 'Not War, Not Peace'
'India Is In A State Of 'Not War, Not Peace'
'IAF's Job Is To Keep India Secure'
'IAF's Job Is To Keep India Secure'
India Ahead Of US In 10 Largest Armies In The World
India Ahead Of US In 10 Largest Armies In The World
Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army
Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vivo Y39 5G For India At ₹17,000

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'From moment you are born until your death, govt is there to tax you'11:22

'From moment you are born until your death, govt is there...

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various development works in Wayanad0:52

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various...

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot0:45

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD