Who Is CDS Shaking Hands With?

IMAGE: General Anil Chauhan shakes hands with a robot during Rakshakriti. Photographs: ANI Photo

On Friday, March 28, 2025, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, inaugurated Techkriti 2025, Asia's largest intercollegiate technical and entrepreneurial festival, at IIT Kanpur.

In a fireside chat, the CDS gave insights on the need for advancement and modernisation in the Indian armed forces and shared his perspectives on preparing for the emerging challenges of future wars, specifically in the cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum and cognitive domains.

A special segment, Rakshakriti, a dedicated defence expo to showcase the cutting-edge defence technology, was a key feature of Techkriti 2025.

IMAGE: The CDS interacts with young technologists, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com