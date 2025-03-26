Enemies Beware! Indian Army Set To Boost Long-Range Firepower

The ATAGS has a range of 35 to 45 kilometres, depending on the ammunition used, and achieved a 47-km firing range during trials.

IMAGE: The Made-in-India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a bid to speed up the lengthy defence procurement process, the central government on March 20, 2025 approved new guidelines to shorten timelines, along with granting preliminary approvals for military procurement proposals worth over Rs 54,000 crore (Rs 540 billion).

This comes a day after final approval was granted for procuring 307 indigenous artillery guns at a cost of nearly Rs 7,000 crore (Rs 70 billion).

Guidelines to reduce timelines at 'various stages of the capital acquisition process to make it faster, more effective, and efficient' were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the ministry of defence (MoD) said in an official release.

This move is part of the MoD's decision to observe 2025 as the Year of Reforms, with the initiative aimed at transforming the armed forces into a 'technologically advanced, combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations'.

The DAC also granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for eight capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 54,000 crore.

These include more powerful engines for the Indian Army's T-90 tanks to improve battlefield mobility, particularly in high-altitude areas; procurement of the indigenous Varunastra ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo for the Indian Navy; and acquisition of Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft systems for the Indian Air Force.

AoN signifies the official recognition of the armed forces' need for specific equipment or capabilities and marks the initial step in the procurement process.

A day earlier, in a significant step towards India's push for aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in advanced artillery, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the procurement of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) for the Indian Army, sources told Business Standard.

The contract -- covering 307 artillery guns and 327 gun-towing vehicles for 15 artillery regiments -- was signed on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The ATAGS, developed in 2013 and tested through extensive field trials, will enhance the army's long-range firepower -- a priority reinforced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The deal also comes as the armed forces continue expanding their induction of howitzers, rocket artillery, and missiles.

The ATAGS has a range of 35 to 45 kilometres, depending on the ammunition used, and achieved a 47-km firing range during trials in 2017.

The 155mm/52-calibre ATAGS was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation in collaboration with Bharat Forge and the Tata Group.

After bids were opened in late October, Bharat Forge emerged as the lowest bidder.

The MoD added on Wednesday:

The ministry of defence has signed contracts with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited for the procurement of 155mm/52 Calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and High Mobility Vehicle 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles respectively at a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block in New Delhi on March 26, 2025.

With the signing, total contracts worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore have been signed by MoD for capital procurement till date in the current Financial Year 2024-25.

During the contract signing, the Project Director of ATAGS from DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune, who played a pivotal role in the realisation of the project was felicitated by the defence secretary as an honour for his immense contribution.

The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army. The procurement of this gun system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Regiments, enhancing operational readiness.

ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes.

Being the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Indian Army, the project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing eco-system as a whole.

This project is a proud flag-bearers of Aatmnanirbhar Bharat by significantly contributing to employment generation and economic growth in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com