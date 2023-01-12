Capt Shiva Reporting For Duty In Siachen

IMAGE: Captain Shiva Chauhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian army braves harsh winter.

Also see: A record-breaking Poorna Dhanurasana.

The 'eggstraordinary' egg.

LoC: Indian Army braves harsh winter

Location: Baramulla

Bone-chilling cold, thundering downpours, scorching summers -- there's nothing that will deter the jawans of the Indian Army.

Committed to safeguarding India's borders, these soldiers are on their toes day and night.

The Indian Army has stepped up its vigil along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

Army personnel, equipped with high-tech equipment, are manning the snow-bound border.

From surveillance drones and night cameras to thermal imaging tracers, India's soldiers remain combat-ready.

Coast Guard on the prowl!

Location: Dwarka

India's vast coastline has always tempted narcotics and arms smugglers who see it as a way to transfer contraband into this country.

The Indian Coast Guard recently conducted extensive operations off the coast of Gujarat and searched 36 uninhabited islands near the Okha and Sir Creek area.

Equipped with Amogh carbines, the IGC demonstrated how it carries out surprise raids.

An asana for the record books

Location: Thrissur

T S Sreerudhra from Thrissur is just seven years old.

And she's in the India Book of Records for doing the Poorna Dhanurasana.

Which might leave you wondering why she is in the record books for doing one asana.

Check out the video to find out.

Captain Shiva reporting for duty! In Siachen

Location: Siachen

It was a proud moment for the Indian Army when Captain Shiva Chauhan was inducted as the first woman deployed at the world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier.

Captain Chauhan, who is from Rajasthan, is a Bengal Sapper Officer. She underwent rigorous training -- this included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills -- at the Siachen Battle School.

The team of Sappers, led by Captain Chauhan, will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the glacier for three months.

In July 2022, Captain Chauhan successfully led the SURA SOI cycling expedition from the Siachen War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial, covering a distance of 508 kms as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration.

Captain Chauhan holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur.

The 'eggstraordindary' egg

Location: Coimbatore

After completing her MTech in mechanical engineering, Shamila decided to become a poultry farmer.

Recently, one of the hens at her Coimbatore farm laid an extra-large egg that measures 8.1 inches in size, has a circumference of 5.5 inches and weighs 90 grams; a normal-sized egg weighs around 40 grams.

The extraordinary egg has been preserved as Shamila is applying to the Guinness World Records.

Why he buried himself in mud

Location: Jalna

When this farmer decided to find a way to fight for his land, he found a unique way to protest.

He buried himself in mud.

According to him, the land was allotted to his mother and maternal aunt under Maharashtra's Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad Sabalikaran Swabhiman Yojana three years ago. But the papers of the land, proving that it belongs to them, is yet to be handed over.

When 'Rahul Gandhi' joined Rahul Gandhi

Location: Baghpat

As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, something interesting happened.

Take a look.

