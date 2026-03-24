Which States Have High LPG Consumption?

India is home to more than 33 crore (330 million) LPG users.

Consumption habits differ sharply from one region to the next. In metropolitan hubs like Delhi, cooking gas is used far more frequently.

In contrast, families in the predominantly rural states of, for instance, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, folks tend to make a cylinder last close to two months, as per estimates by PPAC (Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell) for 2025-2026.

Who cooks the most?

Photograph: Kind courtesy தகவலுழவன்+Sugeesh/Wikimedia Commons

1. Gujarat

Gujarat tops the list with one of the highest LPG consumption levels in the country.

Monthly consumption: 12.2 kg

Cylinder price: ₹920

Estimated yearly consumption and cost: 146.4 kg

Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

2. Delhi

The national capital reflects high LPG usage, driven by urban households.

Monthly consumption per capita: 11.4 kg

Cylinder price: ₹913

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 136.8 kg

Photograph: ANI Photo

3. Haryana

Following close on the heels of Delhi is neighbouring Haryana with urban hubs like Gurugram and Faridabad and comparable usage patterns.

Monthly consumption per capita: 11.2 kg

Cylinder price: ₹914

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 134.4 kg

Photograph: ANI Photo

4. Goa

A smaller state, yet Goa has a moderately high LPG consumption levels.

Monthly consumption per capita: 11 kg

Cylinder price: ₹817

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 132 kg

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

5. Kerala

The state's consumption numbers reflect high domestic LPG dependence.

Monthly consumption per capita: 10.5 kg

Cylinder price: ₹922

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 126 kg

Photograph: ANI

6. Karnataka

At No 6, Karnataka has medium to heavy LPG usage across households.

Monthly consumption per capita: 10.1 kg

Cylinder price: ₹915

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 121.2 kg

Photograph: ANI

7. Ladakh

Because of harsh weather conditions, LPG usage is on the high side, though costs are significantly higher.

Monthly consumption per capita: 10 kg

Cylinder price: ₹1167.5

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 120 kg

Photograph: ANI

8. Sikkim

Sikkim mirrors Ladakh in LPG consumption but with slightly lower prices.

Monthly consumption per capita: 10 kg

Cylinder price: ₹1065

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 120 kg

Photograph: Kind courtesy Thamizhpparithi Maari/Wikimedia Commons

9. Uttarakhand

The hill state has moderate LPG consumption.

Monthly consumption per capita: 9.5 kg

Cylinder price: ₹932

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 114 kg

Photograph: Kind courtesy தகவலுழவன்/Wikimedia Commons

10. Tamil Nadu

The southern state shows consistent LPG usage across urban and rural households.

Monthly consumption per capita: 9.2 kg

Cylinder price: ₹928

Estimated yearly consumption per head: 110.4 kg