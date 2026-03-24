Which States Have High LPG Consumption?

India is home to more than 33 crore (330 million) LPG users.
Consumption habits differ sharply from one region to the next. In metropolitan hubs like Delhi, cooking gas is used far more frequently.
In contrast, families in the predominantly rural states of, for instance, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, folks tend to make a cylinder last close to two months, as per estimates by PPAC (Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell) for 2025-2026.
Who cooks the most?
1. Gujarat
Gujarat tops the list with one of the highest LPG consumption levels in the country.
Monthly consumption: 12.2 kg
Cylinder price: ₹920
Estimated yearly consumption and cost: 146.4 kg
2. Delhi
The national capital reflects high LPG usage, driven by urban households.
Monthly consumption per capita: 11.4 kg
Cylinder price: ₹913
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 136.8 kg
3. Haryana
Following close on the heels of Delhi is neighbouring Haryana with urban hubs like Gurugram and Faridabad and comparable usage patterns.
Monthly consumption per capita: 11.2 kg
Cylinder price: ₹914
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 134.4 kg
4. Goa
A smaller state, yet Goa has a moderately high LPG consumption levels.
Monthly consumption per capita: 11 kg
Cylinder price: ₹817
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 132 kg
5. Kerala
The state's consumption numbers reflect high domestic LPG dependence.
Monthly consumption per capita: 10.5 kg
Cylinder price: ₹922
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 126 kg
6. Karnataka
At No 6, Karnataka has medium to heavy LPG usage across households.
Monthly consumption per capita: 10.1 kg
Cylinder price: ₹915
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 121.2 kg
7. Ladakh
Because of harsh weather conditions, LPG usage is on the high side, though costs are significantly higher.
Monthly consumption per capita: 10 kg
Cylinder price: ₹1167.5
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 120 kg
8. Sikkim
Sikkim mirrors Ladakh in LPG consumption but with slightly lower prices.
Monthly consumption per capita: 10 kg
Cylinder price: ₹1065
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 120 kg
9. Uttarakhand
The hill state has moderate LPG consumption.
Monthly consumption per capita: 9.5 kg
Cylinder price: ₹932
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 114 kg
10. Tamil Nadu
The southern state shows consistent LPG usage across urban and rural households.
Monthly consumption per capita: 9.2 kg
Cylinder price: ₹928
Estimated yearly consumption per head: 110.4 kg