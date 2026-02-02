Which party was to merge with who?: Tatkare on NCP merger

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare's remarks came amid the suspense over a merger of the two NCP factions.

IMAGE: NCP MP Sunil Tatkare pays tribute and performs ritual of worshipping urn containing the ashes of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at NCP Party office, in Mumbai. Photograph: @SunilTatkare/X

Key Points NCP MP Sunil Tatkare stated the party collectively decided to join the BJP-led NDA under Ajit Pawar's leadership.

Tatkare calls for clarity from those proposing a merger of NCP factions, questioning their stance on the NDA alliance.

Tatkare asserts the NCP legislature party's strength in making its own decisions.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday said the party, under late Ajit Pawar's leadership, had collectively decided to join the BJP-led NDA and will stay there, while those talking of a merger of the two NCP factions should clarify whether they agree to it.

There should be clarity on "which party was to merge with which party," Tatkare told reporters at Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district.

He accompanied Maharashtra's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar as she paid tributes at the memorial of the state's first CM YB Chavan in Karad.

Sunetra Pawar steps into Ajit Pawar's shoes

Sunetra Pawar took oath as deputy CM on Saturday, three days after her husband and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district.

Before taking the oath, she was elected the NCP's legislature party leader during a meeting held in Mumbai.

Tatkare denies difference with Praful Patel

Replying to a question on his opposition to the proposed merger, Tatkare said there is no question of him or party MP Praful Patel having a different opinion over the issue.

"Under the leadership of Ajit dada we had taken a collective decision to join the BJP-led NDA and people of the state have stamped their approval of Ajit dada's decision in the assembly elections. Those speaking of a merger should answer whether they are fine with it," he said.

The Lok Sabha member also asserted that the NCP legislature party was strong enough to take its own decisions of appointing a new leader.

Pawar Sr claims merger talks were in advanced stages

Leaders of the Opposition NCP-SP, including its chief Sharad Pawar, have claimed that the merger talks were in advanced stages and his nephew Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 to announce a merger between the NCP factions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said if that was the case, then Ajit Pawar would have shared details with him.