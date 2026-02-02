HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Which party was to merge with who?: Tatkare on NCP merger

Which party was to merge with who?: Tatkare on NCP merger

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2026 16:11 IST

x

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare's remarks came amid the suspense over a merger of the two NCP factions.

IMAGE: NCP MP Sunil Tatkare pays tribute and performs ritual of worshipping urn containing the ashes of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at NCP Party office, in Mumbai. Photograph: @SunilTatkare/X

Key Points

  • NCP MP Sunil Tatkare stated the party collectively decided to join the BJP-led NDA under Ajit Pawar's leadership.
  • Tatkare calls for clarity from those proposing a merger of NCP factions, questioning their stance on the NDA alliance.
  • Tatkare asserts the NCP legislature party's strength in making its own decisions.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday said the party, under late Ajit Pawar's leadership, had collectively decided to join the BJP-led NDA and will stay there, while those talking of a merger of the two NCP factions should clarify whether they agree to it.

There should be clarity on "which party was to merge with which party," Tatkare told reporters at Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district.

He accompanied Maharashtra's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar as she paid tributes at the memorial of the state's first CM YB Chavan in Karad.

Sunetra Pawar steps into Ajit Pawar's shoes

Sunetra Pawar took oath as deputy CM on Saturday, three days after her husband and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district.

Before taking the oath, she was elected the NCP's legislature party leader during a meeting held in Mumbai.

Tatkare denies difference with Praful Patel

Replying to a question on his opposition to the proposed merger, Tatkare said there is no question of him or party MP Praful Patel having a different opinion over the issue.

"Under the leadership of Ajit dada we had taken a collective decision to join the BJP-led NDA and people of the state have stamped their approval of Ajit dada's decision in the assembly elections. Those speaking of a merger should answer whether they are fine with it," he said.

The Lok Sabha member also asserted that the NCP legislature party was strong enough to take its own decisions of appointing a new leader.

Pawar Sr claims merger talks were in advanced stages

Leaders of the Opposition NCP-SP, including its chief Sharad Pawar, have claimed that the merger talks were in advanced stages and his nephew Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 to announce a merger between the NCP factions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said if that was the case, then Ajit Pawar would have shared details with him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will remain in NDA, says NCP's Tatkare amid merger buzz
Will remain in NDA, says NCP's Tatkare amid merger buzz
Was Ajit preparing to quit the NDA?: Fadnavis on NCP merger
Was Ajit preparing to quit the NDA?: Fadnavis on NCP merger
Will two NCP factions merge after Ajit Pawar's death?
Will two NCP factions merge after Ajit Pawar's death?
Sharad Pawar not informed about Sunetra's swearing-in: NCP-SP
Sharad Pawar not informed about Sunetra's swearing-in: NCP-SP
'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'
'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Akshay, Twinkle Arrive in Style, Steal the Show at the Event0:52

Akshay, Twinkle Arrive in Style, Steal the Show at the Event

Mrunal Thakur Shines Bright in Orange0:49

Mrunal Thakur Shines Bright in Orange

Tejashwi Yadav Attends Bihar Assembly Budget Session on Wheelchair0:59

Tejashwi Yadav Attends Bihar Assembly Budget Session on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO