Was Ajit preparing to quit the NDA?: Fadnavis on NCP merger

IMAGE: Fadnavis claims shared everything with him. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that if the NCP merger discussions had been in their final stages, then the late Ajit Pawar would have shared it with him.



Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati town of Pune district on January 28, shared everything with him.



Notably, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 to announce the "merger" between the factions and that the process to merge may now face a roadblock due to the latter's death.

A video of the January 17 meeting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar has also gone viral on social media.

Fadnavis, however, on Sunday said he was not aware of Ajit Pawar's talks with his uncle Sharad Pawar and didn't know about the February 12 date.



"Can the merger talks be finalised without our knowledge? We are not aware of the February 12 date being claimed as the date for the formal announcement of the merger," he said.

The NCP is an independent party that takes its own decisions, but as a BJP ally, it is expected to consult the party before moving ahead, the CM said.

On reports of the BJP opposing the NCP merger, Fadnavis asserted that his party hasn't opposed anyone.

" If Ajit Pawar was working on a merger, would he do so without taking the BJP into confidence? Was he preparing to quit the NDA where he was stable? He shared everything with me," Fadnavis said.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar on Saturday became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was allotted excise, sports, minority development and Aukaf departments, but not finance and planning which her late husband held.

CM Fadnavis currently holds the charge of the crucial finance portfolio and will present the upcoming state budget.



Asked about keeping the finance portfolio with himself, Fadnavis said he had spoken to NCP leaders.



"I will present the state budget. The budget is not merely about making a speech but involves a series of departmental meetings. Such a big exercise was not immediately possible for Sunetra Pawar, and it is wrong to expect it of her. We will take a call (on the finance portfolio) after the budget session," he said.

Did Sunetra Pawar take oath in haste?

Responding to criticism over the haste in the oath-taking of Sunetra Pawar, the chief minister said the NCP would reply to it, adding that decisions are often driven by circumstances. Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in (as prime minister on October 31, 1984) even before Indira Gandhi's cremation, he noted.

Fadnavis also said he has decided not to campaign for the February 7 Zilla Parishad elections in the state following Ajit Pawar's death.

Public meetings often lead to political comments, which must be avoided in the present situation, he added.

Not appointed as NCP president, clarifies Praful Patel

Meanwhile, the NCP working president Praful Patel on Sunday termed as baseless reports that he has been appointed as the party's national president.

"I have noted few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth," Patel said in a post on X.

Patel's statement came after remarks by Union minister Piyush Goyal in an interview to PTI.

"The Nationalist Congress Party is a democratic institution. A decision of this magnitude will only be made by consulting our senior leadership and MLAs, engaging with our dedicated party office-bearers, and respecting the sentiments and collective will of all our party members. Being a national party, we follow the established process in these matters," Patel said.

Goyal's remarks create flutter

Goyal said in a post on X on Sunday that he had made the remarks on the basis of incorrect information.

"A senior journalist had given me incorrect information that Praful Patel has been elected as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Without verifying the information, I had given some statements in the media, but later it came to light that the information was wrong and the Nationalist Congress Party is continuing to work under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar. I express my regret for the misleading information," Goyal said.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare told PTI that the party will follow the due procedure of taking into cognisance the sentiments of workers, office-bearers and leaders while taking any decision in this regard.

On the question of leadership within the NCP, MNS president Raj Thackeray said on Saturday that a party "rooted in Marathi soil" must be led by someone who reflects that identity.

"Maharashtra's politics has undergone a complete upheaval in the recent past; honestly, one doesn't even feel like commenting on it. But still, one will have to speak on the events unfolding throughout the day-to-day. A party like the Nationalist Congress Party, which is truly rooted in Marathi soil, and its working president should be a proper Marathi person, a Patil perhaps, but not a Patel!" Raj Thackeray had posted on X.

The remark was widely interpreted as a dig at Praful Patel when there is no clarity on NCP's top organisational posts, after the death of party chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28.