Where's Mamaji Off To?

Where's Mamaji Off To?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 18, 2024 14:18 IST
Newly appointed Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan ditched a chartered plane and boarded the Shatabdi Express to travel to Bhopal.

Fondly known as Mamaji in Madhya Pradesh, the former MP chief minister interacted with passengers and played with children during the eight hour-long journey to Bhopal.

Posting pictures of the train travel, Chouhan tweeted: 'Traveling by train has its own unique charm; in just a few hours of journey, you develop a warm bond with fellow passengers.;

 

IMAGE: Folks at New Delhi station shoot photographs of Mamaji and his wife Sadhana Chouhan as they board the Shatabdi Express enroute to Bhopal, June 16, 2024, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Mamaji meets up with a future voter.

 

IMAGE: Mamaji catches up on the news during the journey.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
