Where's Mamaji Off To?

Newly appointed Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan ditched a chartered plane and boarded the Shatabdi Express to travel to Bhopal.
Fondly known as Mamaji in Madhya Pradesh, the former MP chief minister interacted with passengers and played with children during the eight hour-long journey to Bhopal.
Posting pictures of the train travel, Chouhan tweeted: 'Traveling by train has its own unique charm; in just a few hours of journey, you develop a warm bond with fellow passengers.;
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com