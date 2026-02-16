'Where is Guru Dakshina coming from?': Priyank Kharge targets RSS

Priyank Kharge accused the RSS of money laundering, demanding transparency in their financial dealings and questioning their exemption from laws applicable to other organizations.

IMAGE: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that he wants the law and Constitution that is applicable to everyone in the country, should apply to RSS too. Photograph: @PriyankKharge/X

Key Points Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accuses the RSS of engaging in money laundering activities.

Kharge questions the RSS's source of income and demands transparency and accountability.

The minister highlights the RSS's unregistered status and questions if they are above the law and Constitution.

Kharge raises concerns about the origin and taxation of the RSS's 'Guru Dakshina' (donations).

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday accused the RSS of indulging in "money laundering", and also questioned its source of income.

He said that he wants the law and Constitution that is applicable to everyone in the country, should apply to RSS too.

"RSS did not hoist the national flag in their office for 52 years. They teach us about patriotism," Kharge said.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Bengaluru, he said, "It (RSS) has a network of more than 2,500 organisations, they are from America, England. They take money from them. I am telling -- that these people are into money laundering."

Questioning as to where the RSS is getting money from and how, he said, "they want us to be good citizens, pay income tax, but they want to remain free. How is it possible. We will have to question this."

Questions Regarding RSS Registration and Finances

Later speaking to reporters, while pointing out that RSS is an unregistered organisation, Kharge asked, whether "they are above law or Constitution."

"It is good that all organisations should come under the ambit of law and constitution, whether it is RSS or any other organisations. Are they above law and constitution. Mohan Bhagwat (RSS chief) says it (RSS) is a body of individuals. So is Bangalore Club, have they not registered? Are they not paying taxes?" he further asked.

Stating that his question is why the RSS was unregistered, he said, "Where is their Guru Dakshina (donation) coming from."

"Who is paying it? Why is it (RSS) not paying tax? When every rupee of others is being accounted for, why is there no accountability for their (RSS) money," he asked.