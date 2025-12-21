Uunderstand RSS through BJP lens a huge mistake: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said there are some misconceptions about the organisation among a section of people, owing to "misleading campaigns".

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at a programme at the Science City auditorium in Kolkata. Photograph: @RSSorg/X

Speaking at a programme at the Science City auditorium in Kolkata to mark the centenary celebrations of the RSS, Bhagwat said the Sangh has no enemy, but there are some "whose shops of narrow interest" will shut down if the organisation grows.

He said a person has the right to make an opinion about the RSS, but that should be based on reality and not on "narratives and secondary source information".

"In order to bring the reality in front of people, lecture and interaction sessions have been organised in four cities of the country," Bhagwat said.

Maintaining that the RSS does not have any political agenda, he said the Sangh works for the betterment and protection of the Hindu society.

Bhagwat also cautioned against linking the RSS solely with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Many people have a tendency to understand the 'sangh' through the lens of the BJP, which is a huge mistake," Bhagwat said.

He asserted that the country will again become 'Vishwaguru', and "it is the duty of the Sangh to prepare the society for the purpose".

The RSS has been holding such sessions as part of the centenary celebrations in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With inputs from ANI