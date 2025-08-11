HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Where is ex-VP Dhankhar?: Raut writes to Amit Shah

Where is ex-VP Dhankhar?: Raut writes to Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 11, 2025 12:22 IST

x

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to know the whereabouts of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

IMAGE: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: @VPIndia/X

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, a development which came as a surprise for many.

"There has been no information about the whereabouts of our (former) vice president. What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters. Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful," Raut said in his letter to Shah dated August 10.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader shared the letter on X on Monday.

Raut said rumours are circulating in Delhi that Dhankhar has been confined to his residence and is reportedly not safe.

 

"There has been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern," he said.

"What exactly has happened to our (former) vice president? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions," he said.

Last week, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray asked about Dhankhar's whereabouts. "Where is the former vice president now? This is the issue that should be discussed," he said at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said some of his colleagues from the Upper House are considering filing a writ petition of Habeas Corpus in the Supreme Court as they are genuinely worried about Dhankhar.

"Before knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court, I thought it to be prudent to seek this information from you. I hope you will understand my sentiments and provide genuine information regarding Shri. Dhankhar's current whereabouts and his safety and health," Raut said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
Dhankhar's Exit: Why RSS Won't Rock Modi's Boat
Dhankhar's Exit: Why RSS Won't Rock Modi's Boat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Reasons Why Kiwi Is A Superfruit

webstory image 2

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 3

7 Nations Where PUBG Mobile Players Spend The Most

VIDEOS

PM Modi flags off three new Vande Bharat trains from Bengaluru3:19

PM Modi flags off three new Vande Bharat trains from...

Watch! Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav jumps barricade during opposition protest1:17

Watch! Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav jumps barricade...

Khushi Kapoor's kind gesture towards her fans0:51

Khushi Kapoor's kind gesture towards her fans

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV