'Where are your priorities, madam': Mahua to Irani on 'flying kiss' row

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday took a swipe at Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, saying that not one word was heard from her when a Bharatiya Janata Party MP was accused of harassment and molestation by wrestlers and now "she is talking about some flying kiss".

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: @MahuaMoitra/Twitter

Moitra's attack came a day after Irani expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha, calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".

BJP women MPs later met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded "stringent action" against Gandhi.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament, Moitra said, "When a BJP MP was accused of harassment and molestation by our champion wrestlers, we did not hear one word out of the women and child development minister and now she is talking about some flying kiss, where are your priorities, madam."

Her remarks were in reference to the allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The firebrand TMC MP alos took a di at at the public broadcaster Sansad TV ahead of her speech in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.

"Am supposed to speak today. Am wearing a bright pink and green saree just in case shameless biased @sansad_tv focuses elsewhere during my speech," Moitra said on X formerly known as Twitter.

On Wednesday, she alleged that the public broadcaster is not giving a proper screen time to opposition leaders when they speak in the house during the no-confidence motion debate.

“Shame Shame @sansad_tv Everyone see how they focus non stop on all BJP speakers during No confidence debate but only focus on Chairperson whenever INDIA speakers are on. Petty & shameful- you are funded by taxpayer money,” Moitra wrote on X.

The Congress too alleged that Sansad TV focussed on its leader Rahul Gandhi for less than 40 per cent of the time he spoke in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.