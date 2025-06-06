HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Whenever Pak hears name Op Sindoor...: Modi in J-K

Whenever Pak hears name Op Sindoor...: Modi in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 15:33 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Pakistan of attacking 'insaniyat' and 'Kashimiriyat' by targeting tourists in Pahalgam, saying the intent was to trigger communal clashes in India and rob Kashmiri people dependant on tourism of their livelihoods.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally after flagging off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley. Photograph: Narendra Modi on YouTube

The prime minister was speaking after flagging off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley, and inaugurating several development projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river.

He said tourism provided employment and acts as a connecting link between people, but unfortunately, the neighbouring country is an enemy of humanity, harmony and tourism.

 

"Not only that, Pakistan is also the enemy of poor's bread and butter. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam is an example of that. Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam.

"The intent of Pakistan was to trigger communal riots in India. It wanted to strip people of Kashmir of their earnings that's why Pakistan attacked tourism," he said.

Referring to India's military action against Pakistan, Operation Sindoor, Modi said, "Whenever Pakistan hears name Operation Sindoor, it will be reminded of its shameful defeat."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Well Done, Bharat Mata Defenders Group!
Well Done, Bharat Mata Defenders Group!
How Ordinary Indians Defeated Pakistan's Evil Plan
How Ordinary Indians Defeated Pakistan's Evil Plan
'Insaniyat Zindabad: If I Die Saving Them, So Be It'
'Insaniyat Zindabad: If I Die Saving Them, So Be It'
Why The ISI Targeted Hindus In Pahalgam
Why The ISI Targeted Hindus In Pahalgam
'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'
'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

webstory image 3

Kashmir Linked To Kanyakumari By Rail!

VIDEOS

'L-G got promoted, I got demoted': Omar shares stage with PM Modi2:08

'L-G got promoted, I got demoted': Omar shares stage with...

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river0:47

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over...

VIDEO: PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train0:47

VIDEO: PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD