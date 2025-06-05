Well Done, Bharat Mata Defenders Group!

Fifty-nine members of delegations visiting 33 world capitals, reaching millions of people, giving one message, in one language, in one voice is an unprecedented world movement, observes former BJP MP Tarun Vijay, former Chief Editor, Panchjanya, the RSS weekly.

IMAGE: The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets Colombia's Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio (not in picture) for the Operation Sindoor Global Outreach in Bogota, Colombia. All photographs: ANI Photo

Maybe a few would doubt if the delegation of MPs proved as meaningful as was envisaged, but a fact that even enemies are recognising has gone unnoticed in India.

The all-party MPs delegations have shown to the world that even if many of them are opposed to the Treasury benches back home and attack the governing party with words laced with acid, when it comes to defending India, they speak in one voice, they are one, and form the most formidable wall of defence shielding Mother India and will trounce the savage enemy ruthlessly.

This is the power of India.

The Operation Sindoor heroes' list now includes Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, Supriya Sule, Manish Tewari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Dr Shikant Shinde, Sanjay Jha, Milind Deora, Salman Khurshid, John Brittas, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and all those who were part of the MPs delegations.

Needless to say, all the BJP MPs made their share of valuable contributions; still, that those who were against the government back home chose to speak for a united, powered and one India means a lot.

They represented the real power of solidarity that India possesses.

IMAGE: The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda with AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and others visit the prominent think-tank Gulf Research Centre for Operation Sindoor global outreach in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

India in the past had been attacked and subjugated not because the invaders were more powerful, but because we were not united.

Raja Dahir's defeat as documented in Chachnama and Mahmud of Ghazni's repeated attacks that saw the Somnath temple destroyed, Nadir Shah's Delhi massacre and Farrukhsiyar overpowering the great Sikh warrior Banda Bahadur Singh -- all point to one fact: India itself paved the way for foreign rule.

One wonders how a small-time marauder from a tiny rural pocket Ghazni could travel more than 1,500 miles, kill several thousand Hindus, loot and destroy the Somnath temple and return taking thousands of Hindu men, women and children as slaves.

There are heroic sagas of resistance of warrior kings who tried to stop the looter of Somnath, but the truth is ultimately he could reach home with all the loot, travelling almost 3,000 miles.

If all the kings and chieftains on his way were united, it could have never happened.

IMAGE: The all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule meets with Karim Darwish, head of the committee on foreign affairs of Egypt, and other members of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs at the House of Representatives, for Operation Sindoor global outreach, at the Senate in Cairo.

Post Operation Sindoor, the solidarity of Indians crossing their ideological differences and political rivalries has bridged that gap after centuries.

Fifty-nine members of delegations visiting 33 world capitals, reaching millions of people, giving one message, in one language, in one voice -- is an unprecedented world movement that has hardly been seen earlier.

It is like setting new standards for people to look at India and giving those back home a new energy that had hardly been felt earlier except perhaps during the 1962, 1965, 1971 and Kargil Wars.

We stood as one in all those times, people showed solidarity, but to reach out to a global audience with stalwarts selected from all political parties, who otherwise never see each other with any 'concession', is certainly unprecedented in the annals of world history.

The idea to send these MPs delegations was terrific, but the credit must go to these political parties, their leaders and the MPs who agreed to be a part of the Bharat Mata Defenders Group, and each one of them spoke eloquently, without any bias and reservation. They all behaved as if everyone belonged to One India Party.

More than what they achieved abroad, their impact back home is going to be enormous, in a most positive manner, and I hope this achievement finds space in our school and college textbooks with selected statements taken from these leaders' speeches in various world capitals, and also what they uploaded on social media -- all as part of the text for our young generation.

It will inspire them to emulate their shining behaviour, in the interest of the nation, and forget their differences when the need arises to forge national solidarity.

Each one of them gave their best, and the lines they spoke strengthen the Tricolour's spirit of togetherness.

Well done, India! Pakistan has been given a bloody nose, trounced like ever before and the victory of India's Tricolour solidarity has become the best anthem in saluting the success of Operation Sindoor.

Well done, Indian political leaders! Jai Hind has become more colourful and stronger with your show of solidarity.

Tarun Vijay is president of the Society for the Youth of the Northeast.

