When You Look Like Narendra Modi...

Glimpses from the lives of Modi look-alikes...

Jagdish Rai Bhatia

Jagdish Rai Bhatia, 68, a real-estate businessman, says he does not accept money for attending Bharatiya Janata Party rallies, because he considers the task a 'social service', since he likes Narendra Modi's vision.

'I really liked the way Modi worked, the things he did for the development of the country,' Bhatia adds. 'That is why I like to be of some use to the party.'

IMAGE: A man takes a selfie with Jagdish Rai Bhatia at an election campaign organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi, May 9, 2024. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Jagdish irons his kurta at his house as he gets ready to leave for an election meeting and the opening of a BJP office, which he was invited to.

IMAGE: Jagdish gets off an autorickshaw to attend the election campaign roadshow.

IMAGE: BJP Supporters greet Jagdish.

When Jagdish is not campaigning for Modi, he is just another common man.

IMAGE: Jagdish travels with his wife Renu Bhatia, 65, on the metro in New Delhi, April 14, 2024.

IMAGE: Jagdish takes an elevator at the metro station.

IMAGE: Jagdish prepares tea at his residence in New Delhi, April 8, 2024.

IMAGE: Jagdish in an alley near his residence, April 8, 2024.

IMAGE: Jagdish combs his hair Modi style at his residence, March 16, 2024.

Rashid Ahmed

Rashid Ahmed, 60, an electric rickshaw driver, is fondly called 'Our Modi' in his Delhi neighbourhood for his striking resemblance to the Indian prime minister.

"I have been like this from the beginning, but since Modi has become prime minister, there has been more discussion of it," said Ahmed, whose white hair and beard, trimmed like Modi's, along with similar clothing, spurred the comparison.

Ahmed is one of several prime ministerial look-alikes, from a businessman in the financial capital of Mumbai to a food vendor in Modi's home state of Gujarat, to have featured in BJP campaigns.

IMAGE: A man rushes to take a selfie with Rashid Ahmed as he poses in front of an election campaign poster featuring Modi at a bus stop, which is on the route he rides his electric rickshaw, in New Delhi, April 11, 2024.

IMAGE: Rashid ferries passengers in his electric rickshaw near a New Delhi metro station, March 15, 2024.

IMAGE: Rashid waits inside his electric rickshaw waiting for commuters to emerge from the metro station.

IMAGE: Rashid cleans the windscreen of his electric rickshaw near his residence in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Rashid feeds his grandson Ayan, 2, at their residence.

IMAGE: Rashid takes an afternoon nap at his residence.

IMAGE: Rashid offers prayers inside a mosque near his house.

IMAGE: Rashid gets a shave from a roadside barber near his residence.

IMAGE: Rashid's face is reflected in a mirror on the electric rickshaw he rides near a metro station, January 30, 2024.

