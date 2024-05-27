News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Promises Of A Roof Meet Harsh Reality

Promises Of A Roof Meet Harsh Reality

By RAJESH KARKERA
May 27, 2024 15:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As India votes in another General Election which draws to an end in four days, is anyone hearing The Poor's voices?

Patna, Bihar

IMAGE: A giant Bharatiya Janata Party hoarding which promises a roof over every poor person's head. Photographs: Rajesh Karkera for Rediff.com

In Patna district, at the 'Y' fork near Deedarganj, where highways NH 431 and NH31 diverge, a giant poster of Narendra Modi dominates the landscape.

This is the largest hoarding I have seen whether in Bihar or Maharashtra.

It proclaims 'Har Gareeb Ke Sir Par Hogi Chhat' -- There will be a roof over every poor person's head.

Just across the road, on the traffic island, under the shade of one of the few trees that remain beside the smooth highway that connects Patna to Nalanda, sit three daily wage labourers.

The roar of speeding trucks and the relentless honking create a chaotic scene, with little regard for human or animal life.

Voices of Bihar

IMAGE: The daily wage labourers sitting alongside the highway.

It is Sunday afternoon and the men have not found any work.

"We thought it is better to sit here until nightfall, rather than go home and face abuse at home for not earning anything today," says one of the men.

"There is at least some peace here rather than what we will encounter at home for not bringing any money today," he adds.

Each man has a lunchbox, now empty, which rests beside them.

A single cup of tea, on credit, from the stall across the street, will likely be their only other indulgence.

As evening descends, they will head back home, another day's hope unfulfilled.

As India votes in another General Election which draws to an end in four days, is anyone hearing The Poor's voices?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
A Day In The Life Of A Voter
A Day In The Life Of A Voter
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
'Economy Is Not Creating Enough Jobs'
'Economy Is Not Creating Enough Jobs'
Ramandeep Takes A Stunner!
Ramandeep Takes A Stunner!
'Our plan certainly wasn't to get bowled out for 113'
'Our plan certainly wasn't to get bowled out for 113'
'The 1st Time I Haven't Voted Since 1962'
'The 1st Time I Haven't Voted Since 1962'
Don't trust state machinery: Gujarat HC on Rajkot fire
Don't trust state machinery: Gujarat HC on Rajkot fire
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

Tejashwi Hits Double Century!

Tejashwi Hits Double Century!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances