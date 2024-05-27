Promises Of A Roof Meet Harsh Reality

As India votes in another General Election which draws to an end in four days, is anyone hearing The Poor's voices?

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera for Rediff.com IMAGE: A giant Bharatiya Janata Party hoarding which promises a roof over every poor person's head.

In Patna district, at the 'Y' fork near Deedarganj, where highways NH 431 and NH31 diverge, a giant poster of Narendra Modi dominates the landscape.

This is the largest hoarding I have seen whether in Bihar or Maharashtra.

It proclaims 'Har Gareeb Ke Sir Par Hogi Chhat' -- There will be a roof over every poor person's head.

Just across the road, on the traffic island, under the shade of one of the few trees that remain beside the smooth highway that connects Patna to Nalanda, sit three daily wage labourers.

The roar of speeding trucks and the relentless honking create a chaotic scene, with little regard for human or animal life.

IMAGE: The daily wage labourers sitting alongside the highway.

It is Sunday afternoon and the men have not found any work.

"We thought it is better to sit here until nightfall, rather than go home and face abuse at home for not earning anything today," says one of the men.

"There is at least some peace here rather than what we will encounter at home for not bringing any money today," he adds.

Each man has a lunchbox, now empty, which rests beside them.

A single cup of tea, on credit, from the stall across the street, will likely be their only other indulgence.

As evening descends, they will head back home, another day's hope unfulfilled.

As India votes in another General Election which draws to an end in four days, is anyone hearing The Poor's voices?