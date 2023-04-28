Heatwave: Foods To Eat And Avoid

Consume foods that keep you hydrated, are light and easy on the gut, advises Sanya Narang.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Darina Belonogova/Pexels.com

With the coming of summer, it's time to have loads of liquids, fresh fruits and frozen treats.

This season is not only fun, but also comes with dreadful and unwanted heatwaves that leave us pale and lethargic, if not adequately taken care of.

So, if you are looking for a way to make summers refreshing for you, read on to find the perfect foods you should and should not consume, to keep you healthy.

DO'S

It is recommended to consume foods that keep you hydrated, are light and easy on the gut.

Fruits

Consuming fruits such as watermelon, musk melon, berries, mangoes and grapes is a quick and easy way to get in some hydration, a boost of energy, and reduce fatigue in the summers.

Electrolytes

Excessive sweating during the day leads to a loss of essential salts from our body.

Adding electrolytes such as coconut water, or Fast & Up Reload to your diet will ensure that your body functions properly.

Salads

Salads are a healthy and delicious way of keeping gut issues at bay.

Being light and hydrating, having a full bowl of salad has been proven to help with productivity and boosted levels of energy.

Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the healthiest treats to consume in this heat.

With good probiotics and high protein options, a variety of toppings such as berries or other summer fruits can be added, making it a delicious snack.

Smoothies

Smoothies are one of the most versatile ways to pack the power of fruits and vegetables.

Quick and easy to prepare, smoothies can be customiSed according to your taste.

You can add protein powder or your choice of fruits and yogurt to keep you active throughout the day.

DONT'S

Fried Food

The last thing you want on a hot sunny day is to feel sluggish and uneasy.

Consuming fried foods is not only bad for your health, but is also known to affect your productivity levels.

Moreover, the high amount of saturated and trans-fat can also cause heart diseases.

Alcohol

Alcohol makes one dehydrated and irritates the gut. So, you must think twice before having cold beers and cocktails in this weather.

Alcohol also leads to excess urinating and loss of fluids, which is a dreadful recipe for dehydration.

Heavy Meals

Heavy meals that are rich in carbohydrates can make you feel sleepy and drowsy throughout the day.

It is also heavy on the digestive system, which can be really uncomfortable during the heatwave.

Always opt for lighter meals that are rich in fiber to feel healthy and light.

Ultra Processed Foods

Ultra processed foods are engineered to be craved more, which leads to overconsumption.

High levels of sugar, salt and dietary fats in these foods can lead to short- and long-term difficulties.

While food items like Ice creams, desserts, pastries, cakes, cold drinks might give you a momentary relief from the heat, they cause many more undesirable health problems.

High sugar drinks

Nope, these drinks are not hydrating you. Cold drinks, packed juices and sodas with loads of sugar, etc. are making you more dehydrated than ever.

Choosing these over electrolytes or water is not a good idea during a heatwave.

Instead of these, some drinks you can opt for this summer are Kombucha, Lemonade, Fresh Juices, Coconut Water, Coffee (when taken in limit), Jaljeera, Buttermilk and many others.

Follow these tips and stay hydrated during the heatwave.

Sanya Narang is a nutritionist and online fitness coach specialist at Chicnutrix.

