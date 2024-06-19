When Tyrants Hang Out...

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to Pyongyang, North Korea, June 19, 2024, to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Vladimir Putin -- who only travels to countries (like China, North Korea) where he cannot be arrested and extradited to The Hague to face the International Court of Justice -- embraces Kim Jong Un on his arrival in Pyongyang early on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. All photographs: Korean Central News Agency/Reuters

The BBC reported that 'Putin extolling the "firm friendship" between Russia and North Korea... In response, the North Korean leader said he "fully supports" Russia's military operation in Ukraine, noting that Russia plays a significant role in maintaining the strategic balance in the world.'

Putin is 5' 7" inches tall, so unless Kim is wearing shoes with embedded heels like some Indian movie stars, the North Korean dictator is the same height.

In North Korea founder and Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung's time, the then Soviet Union used to assist Communist Korea along with Mao Zedong's China. Today, Putin is in Pyongang to ask for missiles and weapons for his soldiers to fight the futile war in Ukraine.

The BBC reported that 'Putin walked the red carpet in Pyongyang, with surrounding buildings draped in giant Russian and North Korean flags. Crowds cheered as Kim introduced him to the North's military officials.'

CNN said 'The two are expected to ink a new strategic partnership agreement, with Putin saying ahead of the visit that they would "shape the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia".'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com