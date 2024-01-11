When The Music Died

Mourners pay their respects at the mortal remains of Ustad Rashid Khan, the finest Hindustani classical singer of his generation, in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 10, 2023.

Ustad Rashid Khan died on Tuesday, aged 55, battling cancer.

IMAGE: Soma Khan mourns her husband. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mrs Khan and other family members at the funeral.

IMAGE: Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty pays his respects.

IMAGE: As does actress Moon Moon Sen.

IMAGE: Singer Usha Uthup consoles Mrs Khan and a family member.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee consoles Mrs Khan.

IMAGE: Mamatadi looks at a portrait of the Ustad.

IMAGE: Police personnel accord a gun salute to Ustad Rashid Khan.

SEE: Voices from the music and political worlds mourn the Maestro. Video: ANI

