Israel-Hamas conflict continues for day 3; at least 700 killed

As Hamas terror groups continued their attack on Israel for the third consecutive day, at least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2000 injured, reported The Times of Israel.

IMAGE: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel . Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Israel has declared a state of war on Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine their capacity.

According to the Government Press Office, a body that operates under the Israeli PM's office noted that over 100 people have been taken as hostages in Gaza.

However, Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Sunday said that they have been holding some 130 Israeli hostages and claimed that this includes high-ranking army officials, the Times of Israel reported.

Following the announcement by the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that the country is at war, Israeli jets carried out "intense" airstrikes on targets in Gaza on Sunday afternoon.

As per Palestinian Health Ministry, close to 400 Palestinians were killed in retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.

IMAGE: Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

According to the reports by Jerusalem Post Senior Military and Intelligence Analyst, Yonah Jeremy Bob, the IDF has undertaken 1149 airstrikes on Gaza as of Monday morning, marking a jump of around 800 since Sunday midday, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Additionally, there are still six ongoing fights with Hamas in Israeli villages on the Gaza corridor, his report added.

Moreover, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer told CNN in an interview that the death toll was "well north of 600 people," adding, "There will probably be more hundreds, several hundred more."

IMAGE: Palestinians search for victims trapped under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented multifront attack – by air, land and sea – by the Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

More than 600 people, including soldiers, have been killed so far and more than 2,000 injured in Israel -- the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple airstrikes targeting Hamas' key infrastructure.

IMAGE: Israeli border police take cover by a vehicle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel . Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

In the Gaza Strip, there are more than 300 deaths and about 1,500 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said on Sunday.

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist militant group which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007. The Gaza Strip is home to about 2.3 million people. It is a 41km-long and 10km-wide territory surrounded by Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.