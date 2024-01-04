When Terrorists Struck Iran...

The worst terror attack in Iran this century occurred when Iranians marked the fourth anniversary of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander General Qassem Soleimani's death. Soleimani was killed by a US drone on January 3, 2020.

There were two blasts in an interval of 20 minutes during the ceremony on Wednesday at the cemetery where Soleimani is buried in the south-eastern city of Kerman.

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi said the blasts killed 95 people and wounded 211 others though the toll is expected to rise.

No one has taken responsibility for the blasts though Iranian officials were quick to blame Israel for the attacks.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Iranian women hold pictures of Qassem Soleimani at a ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of his killing in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks at the ceremony in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: The ceremony in Tehran was a peaceful event unlike what occurred in Kerman, which is located about 990 kilometres south east from the Iranian capital. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: CNN reported that Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told Iran's government news channel IRIB that the first explosion occurred at 3 pm local time and 'the second, more deadly blast took place 20 minutes later, when other pilgrims came to help the injured.' Photograph: WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB

A body lying on the ground at the scene of the explosions in Kerman. Photograph: WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB

The first explosion was caused by a bomb placed in a suitcase in a Peugeot-405 car, CNN reported. Photograph: WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB.

IRNA, Iran's government news agency, reported that the first explosion took place 700 metres from Soleimani's grave; the second occured at a distance of about 1 km away. Photograph: WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: 'I warn the Zionist regime, do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed,' Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned after the blasts in Kerman.

Israel has previously attacked Iranian military and nuclear facilities and personalities; it is not known to target civilians in Iran.

Wednesday's blasts have the ISIS imprint about it, some observers speculate. Photograph: WANA/Reuters

