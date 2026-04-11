HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » When Shehbaz Sharif Met Vance, Ghalibaf

When Shehbaz Sharif Met Vance, Ghalibaf

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 20:09 IST

x

Pakistan-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States commenced in Islamabad on Saturday, according to Iranian media.

Earlier, both the US and Iranian delegations met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss issues related to the peace talks.

CNN and Al Jazeera report that the Americans and Iranians are discussing a way out of conflict and hostilities face to face, in the same room -- the first time that such a high level interaction has taken place since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

 

Islamabad Talks

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greets US Vice President J D Vance. Photograph: Pakistan's Prime Minister Office/Handout via Reuters

 

Shehbaz Sharif met the delegation led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Islamabad Talks

Photograph: Office of the Iranian Parliament Speaker/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

 

Islamabad Talks

Photograph: Office of the Iranian Parliament Speaker/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

 

Islamabad Talks

Photograph: Office of the Iranian Parliament Speaker/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

 

Islamabad Talks

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Islamabad Talks

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Islamabad Talks

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Earlier in the day Vance arrived in Islamabad for the talks.

Islamabad Talks

Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

 

Islamabad Talks

IMAGE: Vance receives a bouquet of flowers. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

 

Islamabad Talks

IMAGE: Vance with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

 

Islamabad Talks

IMAGE: Munir gestures as he walks Vance (unseen) on his arrival for peace talks. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

 

Islamabad Talks

IMAGE: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, third from left, and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, second from left, with Munir and Ishaq Dar. Photograph: Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters

 

Islamabad Talks

IMAGE: People watch the news on a television screen at a shop in Hyderabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Yasir Rajput/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS

RELATED STORIES

Islamabad Talks: Look Out For Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf
Islamabad Talks: Look Out For Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf
Iranian team brings photos, belongings of Minab victims
Iranian team brings photos, belongings of Minab victims
Trump Has Forced The World Into New Reality
Trump Has Forced The World Into New Reality
Truce Is A Bitter Pill For Trump To Swallow
Truce Is A Bitter Pill For Trump To Swallow
Don't Expect Too Much From Islamabad Summit
Don't Expect Too Much From Islamabad Summit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over Bengal Violence1:41

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over...

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In Parliament Complex1:58

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In...

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in Pakistan for Iran Talks0:40

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO