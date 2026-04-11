When Shehbaz Sharif Met Vance, Ghalibaf

Pakistan-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States commenced in Islamabad on Saturday, according to Iranian media.

Earlier, both the US and Iranian delegations met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss issues related to the peace talks.

CNN and Al Jazeera report that the Americans and Iranians are discussing a way out of conflict and hostilities face to face, in the same room -- the first time that such a high level interaction has taken place since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greets US Vice President J D Vance. Photograph: Pakistan's Prime Minister Office/Handout via Reuters

Shehbaz Sharif met the delegation led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Photograph: Office of the Iranian Parliament Speaker/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Office of the Iranian Parliament Speaker/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Office of the Iranian Parliament Speaker/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier in the day Vance arrived in Islamabad for the talks.

Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Vance receives a bouquet of flowers. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Vance with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Munir gestures as he walks Vance (unseen) on his arrival for peace talks. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, third from left, and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, second from left, with Munir and Ishaq Dar. Photograph: Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: People watch the news on a television screen at a shop in Hyderabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Yasir Rajput/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff