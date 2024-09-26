News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » What President Murmu told soldiers at Siachen base camp

What President Murmu told soldiers at Siachen base camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 26, 2024 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited the Siachen base camp and told soldiers posted at the world's highest battlefield that all citizens salute their bravery.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu (left) addressing the soldiers at Siachen base camp during her visit to the world's highest battlefield, September 26, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn/X

Addressing the troops, she said in difficult situations like heavy snowfall and minus 50 degrees temperature, they present extraordinary examples of sacrifice and tolerance in protecting the motherland.

 

The President said that as the supreme commander of the armed forces, she felt very proud of them and that "all citizens salute their bravery".

"They face severe weather conditions. In difficult situations like heavy snowfall and minus 50 degrees temperature, they remain deployed at their front with full devotion and vigilance. They present extraordinary examples of sacrifice and tolerance in protecting the motherland," Murmu said.

She told soldiers that all Indians are aware of their sacrifice and bravery and "we respect them", according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dressed in Indian military uniform, Murmu also paid tributes at the Siachen War Memorial.

The Memorial, she said, is a symbol of the sacrifice of soldiers and officers who have been martyred since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen Glacier on April 13, 1984.

Under Operation Meghdoot, the Indian Army established its full control over the glacier.

The President said since the commencement of Operation Meghdoot, "the brave soldiers and officers of the Indian armed forces have ensured the security of this region".

Lt Governor of Ladakh Brigadier BD Mishra had received President Murmu on her arrival at Thoise airfield.

Murmu is the country's third President to have visited Siachen base camp, located in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the others being APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind.

While Kalam visited in April 2004, Kovind went to the base camp in May 2018.

The Siachen glacier is at a height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram mountain range.

It is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle extreme cold, high winds and frostbite among other severe weather conditions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Army Gets Internet On Siachen Glacier!
Army Gets Internet On Siachen Glacier!
Siachen Gets First Woman Medical Officer
Siachen Gets First Woman Medical Officer
The Army Doctor Who Died Saving His Men
The Army Doctor Who Died Saving His Men
Exports demand may put pressure on Bajaj Auto shares
Exports demand may put pressure on Bajaj Auto shares
When President Murmu Visited Siachen
When President Murmu Visited Siachen
Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China
Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China
Tamil Nadu ex-minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Tamil Nadu ex-minister Senthil Balaji gets bail

More like this

For Pakistan, Siachen Is A Debacle

For Pakistan, Siachen Is A Debacle

Mission Skardu In PoK, Revealed

Mission Skardu In PoK, Revealed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances