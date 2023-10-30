When Nita Ambani Got An Award...

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation, was presented the Global Leadership Award by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

IMAGE: Nitaben, as she is known in the Reliance empire, acknowledges a guest. All photographs: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Chairman John Chambers -- who was Cisco's chairman from 1995 to 2015 -- addresses the event as Nita Ambani looks on.

Seated next to Nitaben is Congress leader Milind Deora. Navtej Sarna, India's former ambassador to the United States, can also be seen.

IMAGE: Minister of State For External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, John Chambers and Nita Ambani at the event.

IMAGE: John Chambers is an example of what someone who was diagnosed with dyslexia as child can achieve in life.

IMAGE: Shooting star Abhinav Bindra -- the first Indian to won a solo Olympic gold medalist -- looks on as badminton ace Saina Nehwal -- who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics -- speaks.



USISPF President and CEO Dr Mukesh Aghi, John Chambers, Abhinav Bindra, Saina Nehwal, and theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan at the presentation of the Global Leadership Award to Nita Ambani for philanthropy.

IMAGE: John Chambers with Nita Ambani.

IMAGE: Nita Ambani addresses the Forum.

