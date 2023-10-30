News
When Nita Ambani Got An Award...

By REDIFF NEWS
October 30, 2023 17:05 IST
Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation, was presented the Global Leadership Award by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Nitaben, as she is known in the Reliance empire, acknowledges a guest. All photographs: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Chairman John Chambers -- who was Cisco's chairman from 1995 to 2015 -- addresses the event as Nita Ambani looks on.
Seated next to Nitaben is Congress leader Milind Deora. Navtej Sarna, India's former ambassador to the United States, can also be seen.

 

IMAGE: Minister of State For External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, John Chambers and Nita Ambani at the event.

 

IMAGE: John Chambers is an example of what someone who was diagnosed with dyslexia as child can achieve in life.

 

IMAGE: Shooting star Abhinav Bindra -- the first Indian to won a solo Olympic gold medalist -- looks on as badminton ace Saina Nehwal -- who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics -- speaks.

 

IMAGE: John Chambers presents the Global Leadership Award to Nita Ambani for philanthropy.
USISPF President and CEO Dr Mukesh Aghi, Abhinav Bindra, Saina Nehwal, and theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan look on.

 

IMAGE: John Chambers with Nita Ambani.

 

IMAGE: Nita Ambani addresses the Forum.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Ambanis Host IOC Chief At Antilia

Ambanis Host IOC Chief At Antilia

How Nita Ambani created a champion team!

How Nita Ambani created a champion team!

