How Nita Ambani created a champion team!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MI New York/Twitter

Mumbai Indians New York showcased a series of enthralling performances, ultimately securing a momentous victory in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) at the prestigious Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

During the exhilarating final match, the men in blue and gold delivered a supreme show, clinching the coveted title. A significant presence on the sidelines, team owner Nita M Ambani passionately stood behind her team, as she always does, providing unwavering support.

Major League Cricket stands as the United States' premier T20 cricket league, and the inaugural season commenced on July 13 with MI New York emerging victorious in a pulsating final against the Seattle Orcas on a thrilling Sunday. Nita Ambani, reflecting on the historic occasion, expressed her awe at the electric atmosphere during the final, describing it as "unbelievable and really exciting."

She also hailed the impact of the tournament that has seen some of the best players in the world in action. “Just look at the atmosphere here. It looks like a festival of cricket. I think MLC is a momentous step in the development of cricket in this region. Sport can be a bedrock of society and especially in the U.S. it’s a big part of the culture. So, for us to join hands with MLC and play our role in the growth and development of cricket in this region is fantastic. I’m enjoying every moment of it.”

Mumbai Indians is now a truly global franchise with presence across two genders, three continents, four countries and five leagues.

Speaking about the vision behind the same, Nita Ambani said, “It’s been wonderful to see the growth of cricket around the world and especially MI going to the UAE, South Africa and now here in the US. We also have a women’s team which I am very, very proud of. It was so wonderful to see these young girls coming from such diverse backgrounds coming and playing together as a team. It was very heart-warming.”

Nita Ambani also hoped that the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be a game-changer. “I’m a big supporter of girls in sports and I hope we can take it forward in every sport possible,” she said.

Nita Ambani also spoke about MI’s unique #OneFamily concept and what it signifies. “We believe that we are a family at MI and that is our ethos. It comprises not just the players and support staff but also all our fans who have contributed so much to making MI a global brand. I think one of the most important initiatives for us is Education and Sports For All. The initiative has supported 22 million children from India who come from an underprivileged background. So we are very proud to call all of them One Family, MI family.”

Nita Ambani also spoke about how Mumbai Indians have been a nursery of talent over the years. “At Mumbai Indians we pride ourselves on discovering and nurturing young talent – Hardik (Pandya), (Jasprit) Bumrah. We hope to do this not just in India but around the world.”

MI New York chased down a total of 184 in just 16 overs in the final to win by six wickets with captain Nicholas Pooran leading from the front with an unbeaten hundred.