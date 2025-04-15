HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Modi Made Him Wear Shoes

When Modi Made Him Wear Shoes

April 15, 2025

On Monday Narendra Modi met Rampal Kashyap from Kaithal, Haryana, who had vowed 14 years ago not to wear footwear until Modi became prime minister and he met PM Modi.

Modi made Kashyap wear footwear and told him never to make such a vow again.

"Aaj hum tumko joota pehna rahe hai par baad mai aaisa kuch karna nahi, kahbhi nahi. (I am making you wear shoes, but do not do it again). You should work, why you have done such a thing..giving yourself pain," Modi told Kashyap.

  

Narendra Modi

Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Narendra Modi

 

Narendra Modi

 

Narendra Modi

 

Later Modi referred to meeting Kashyap in a post on X and said while he accepts such affection, the focus should be on working on matters linked to social work and nation building.

'At today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago that he will only wear footwear after I became PM and he got to meet me. I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection but I want to request everyone who takes up such vows -- I cherish your love...please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!' Modi tweeted.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

